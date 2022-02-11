India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, around off. Washington Sundar hangs back and cuts it late and fine, past the fielder at short third man. Odean Smith gives the chase and does really well to keep it down to a couple.
Shreyas Iyer seems to be suffering from cramps. The heat of Ahmedabad can do that to you. He is having some energy drinks and is ready to resume now.
34.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is driven through mid off for a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on off. Iyer backs away but can't get it through the cover region.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) A touch short and wide. Iyer rocks back and cuts it in front of square on the off side for a couple.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Drifted into middle and leg. This is pushed towards mid on.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Iyer watchfully keeps it out on the off side.
33.6 overs (0 Run) A good-length ball, around off. Sundar taps it onto the off side.
33.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Sundar leaves it alone.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Iyer steers it down to third man for a run.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer tries to toy with the bowler and manages to come out on top. Iyer shuffles a bit inside the crease and Smith fires it in at the legs. Iyer manages to heave it through mid-wicket and collects a boundary.
33.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short, outside off. Iyer leaves it alone and a wide is called.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent bumper! Smith with a well-directed bouncer around the throat of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer is completely taken by surprise and manages to get a glove on it. The ball pops up and lands safely back onto the deck.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Short and a bit wide. Iyer thinks about having a poke at it but decides against it in the end.
32.6 overs (0 Run) This is angled into middle. Sundar flicks it towards mid-wicket.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. Sundar gets behind the line of the ball to block.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller, outside off. This is sliced away to point.
Washington Sundar is the next man in.
32.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A really sharp catch taken by Shamarh Brooks and Suryakumar Yadav is sent packing really early. This is pushed through, on off. SKY gets to the pitch of the ball and looks to force it over extra cover. The ball comes off the splice of the bat and flies low towards cover-point. Brooks over there reacts quickly and takes a brilliant low catch down to his right. Fabian Allen has the breakthrough and the Windies crawling back into the contest.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up, around off. Suryakumar Yadav gets inside the line of the ball to sweep it fine and gets a top edge. Luckily for him, the ball flies behind square and into the vacant backward square leg fence.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Slowed up, on off. Iyer plays it with soft hands towards cover and sets off for a quick single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, angled into middle. Yadav sways away and looks to ramp it over the keeper but it's a bit too close for comfort.
31.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker, on off. Yadav manages to jam it out.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, close to the off pole. Iyer hops back and dabs it towards to short third man for one.
31.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Iyer looks to thrash it through point but doesn't connect.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the body. Yadav flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! Short and wide, SKY looks to open the face of the bat and get it behind point but gets it off the leading edge towards extra cover.
31.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Odean Smith has been wayward throughout this match. Sliding down leg and a wide is calle.d
30.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, on off. Iyer blocks it out.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, nipping back in off the surface. Iyer is late on it as he looks to guide it behind for a single. He gets caught on the crease and gets hit on the gloves.
30.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Yadav looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to the left of the keeper.
30.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short and the ball flies over the keeper's head. Back-to-back wides.
30.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is spilled down the leg side. Wided.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Length again, outside off. Left alone by Yadav.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish...but safe! On a good length, at the hips. Yadav clips it through the square leg region for a run.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angled into off. Iyer hangs back and dabs it down to backward point for a quick single.
