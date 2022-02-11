India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
26.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off. Iyer chops it to backward point.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air on off. Urging Pant to go over the top. He resists and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up on middle. Iyer drives it towards long off for a single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Pant works it to long on for a single.
Hayden Walsh to continue.
25.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle at 134.5 kph. Iyer clips it to mid-wicket. 6 runs from the over.
25.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length again, around leg. Iyer works it to fine leg for a couple.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter length, around off. Iyer backs away and looks to cut but misses.
25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played by Iyer! However it is the fumble in the deep that allows a boundary. A fuller delivery on middle. Iyer clips it through mid-wicket. Brandon King there dives as he runs to his left but fails to stop it.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again, on off at 123.9 kph. Iyer blocks it out.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Iyer works it to mid-wicket.
