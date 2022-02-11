India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This boundary means that it is another good over for India! A shorter length delivery, outside off.Pushed quicker this time. Pant rocks back and cuts it past backward point for a boundary.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on off. Iyer rocks back and pushes this to long off for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Pant drives it to deep cover for a single.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Iyer drives it off the inside half of his blade to long off for a single. Googly this time.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air on off. Pant turns it to long on for a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle. Pant works it to mid-wicket.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter length delivery, outside off. Pant cuts it to third man for a single. 12 runs from the over.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh..just away from the fielder! A length delivery on off. Pant steps out towards the leg side and slams this past mid off for a boundary.
23.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Back of a length, around middle. Pant works it towards backward square leg with soft hands and gets a couple.
23.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Iyer guides it past point this time for a single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Iyer pushes it towards the off side and looks for a single but is sent back.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot, Iyer is growing in confidence now. A fuller delivery on off. Iyer lifts this over mid off with straight bat for a boundary.
22.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss on off. Iyer eases it down to long on for a single.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker again on off. Iyer blocks it out.
22.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery, outside off. Iyer chops it to backward point.
22.3 overs (1 Run) A quicker delivery on off at 91.3 kph. Pant cuts it to backward point for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter, outside off. Pant leaves it alone.
22.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Pant drives it towards the off side. He gets an outside edge to short third man. A googly there.
21.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Iyer blocks it out onto the truf this time. 3 runs from the first over of new spell by Roach.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Still something in the pitch. A good-length delivery, around off. Iyer looks to push at it but the ball beats him as it seams away sharply.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Pant guides it to third man for a single.
21.3 overs (1 Run) This time an outside edge! A good-length delivery, on off. Iyer looks to work it towards the leg side. The ball straightens and catches the outside edge of his blade. A single towards the third man.
21.2 overs (0 Run) An inside-edge this time! A fuller delivery around off. Iyer looks to drive but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Roach starts his new spell with a shorter length delivery, around off. Pant pulls it to fine leg for a single.
Kemar Roach (5-0-24-0) is back into the attack.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, on off. Iyer drives it towards the off side. Looks for a single but is sent back. 6 runs from the over without taking much risk.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly quicker in air, outside off. Pant late-cuts it to short third man for a single. The fielder there does well to stop it with a dive.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off. Iyer drives it to long off for a single.
20.3 overs (2 Runs) Walsh overcompensates and bowls it shorter outside off. Iyer cuts it to deep point for a couple.
20.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller this time outside off. Iyer drives it to deep extra-cover and gets back for the second.
20.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on off to start. Iyer punches it back to the bowler.
