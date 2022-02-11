India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, around off. Pant looks for the cover drive but gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Holder pitches it fuller and tries to angle it away from around off. Pant strides out to defend but is beaten on the inside edge.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Slower one, down the leg side. Rishabh Pant just gets a tickle on it and the ball goes very fine and into the fine leg fence.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Full and straight, this is pushed towards mid on and the batters are off for a quick single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Length again, around off. Iyer taps it towards cover-point.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and well played. A good length ball, around off. The ball bounces a bit extra and Pant does well to keep it along the ground. The ball goes off the handle of the bat down towards third man for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, sliding down leg. Pant flicks it behind square on the leg side for a quick single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Dareted into the pads, Pant can't get it away and gets hit on the pads.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Pant advances and Allen drags back the length, outside off. Pant has to adjust and pushes it out on the leg side.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, on off. Iyer manages to drive it past the diving bowler, down to long off for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, on off. Pant works it through mid-wicket for one.
The ball seems to be lost in the stands! This is another difficulty when you don't have spectators there. However, they have found it now and we are ready to resume.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Tossed up, around off. Rishabh Pant dances down the track and hits it with the spin and dispatches it well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short this time, around middle and leg. Rishabh Pant makes a good connection and pulls it along the ground towards deep square leg. Single taken.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length, wide of off and angling further away. Iyer just taps it through the backward point region for a run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, well outside off. Iyer doesn't play at it.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, Pant hangs back and goes hard at the cut shot. He gets it past point but it'll only be a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length, going across the off stump. Left alone by Pant.
Change of ends for Jason Holder. He replaces Odean Smith.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling across the left-hander. Pant taps it towards cover-point.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, around off. Iyer defends it off the back foot.
16.5 overs (0 Run) This is fuller and wider and once again Iyer can't get it past point.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A touch short and wide, Iyer cuts it straight to point.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, on middle and there's a hint of turn there. Iyer keeps it out on the leg side.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Pant heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A flighted delivery, on off. Pant presses forward to defend.
Spin for the first time today. Fabian Allen is brought into the attack now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Iyer blocks it out.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overpitched and punished! Full, on off. Iyer punches it right back past the bowler and picks up a boundary at the long on region.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, this is pushed towards covers.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 'Catch' is the cry but the ball goes a lot finer. This is a slower short ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer has to check his shot and ends up ramping it towards the third man fence. Hayden Walsh over there doesn't quite pick it up and the ball goes one bounce over the fence.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length this time, angling into middle and leg. Iyer keeps it out on the leg side.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full, around off. This is driven straight towards mid off.
