India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length, on off. Iyer swivels and pulls it along the ground through mid-wicket for a run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On off. Iyer defends it back onto the deck with soft hands.
14.4 overs (0 Run) This is bowled wider of off stump. Iyer watches it all the way through as he makes a leave.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Pant hangs back and jabs it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, around off. Pant leaves it alone.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Pant gets behind the line of the ball to make the block.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Length again, on the body. Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Pant guides it behind point with hard hands and collects a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Smith switches to 'round the wicket now. He bowls a lovely length ball, in that channel around off. Pant is forced to have a poke at it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Pant pulls it down to mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Smith bowls it a tad fuller, around off. Rishabh Pant looks to muscle it over the mid-wicket fence but one hand comes off the handle and the ball is skied beyond the mid on region. Two taken.
13.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! And now Smith oversteps! A length ball, outside off. Pant looks to cut but misses. Free-hit to follow.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too many wides at the moment from the Windies pacers. This is pushed full and well wide of off stump.
Drinks! India in a spot of bother here! They have lost their top 3 batters and it is upto the young middle-order now to bail them out of the trouble. West Indies bowlers came out with a plan and got some good help from the pitch and would be looking to get some more wickets in these middle-overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are out there in the middle and a lot will depend on how long these two can stay together.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A short ball, this is banged in around off. Rishabh Pant hops and manages to slap it well in front of square for a boundary.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, around off. Iyer looks to work it leg side but mistimes it off the inner half of the bat onto the leg side.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely put away. A gentle half-volley, around middle and leg. Iyer clips it through the vacant mid-wicket region for a boundary.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Length again, outside off. Iyer leaves it alone.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A bit of yes and no in the middle. Back of a length, around off. Iyer taps it towards point and looks for a single but is sent back by Pant and rightly so.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another tight single. A length ball, around off. Pant bunts it out on the off side and has to put in the dive to complete the run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Living on the edge here Shreyas Iyer. On off, pushed gently towards cover for a risky single. No harm done though.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off. Iyer guides it down to third man for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling away from outside off. Iyer hangs back and looks to uppercut it but misses.
11.4 overs (0 Run) What was that all about! Back of a length, on middle. Iyer moves across in his crease and then backs away and goes for a wild swing across the line. He misses it and the ball goes over the stumps back to the keeper. Poor shot selection this by Shreyas Iyer.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again at 138.2 kph on middle. Iyer works it to short mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length this time, around leg. Pant tucks it towards the leg side for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Pant carefully lets it go.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Left alone by Iyer. Jason Holder starts off with a maiden.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Peach! A length ball, close to off and just nipping in a bit. Shreyas Iyer is caught on the crease as the ball zips past the outside edge.
10.4 overs (0 Run) What was Shreyas Iyer doing there? A fullish ball, on off. Iyer nudges it towards mid-wicket and just sets off for a run. Rishabh Pant isn't interested and Darren Bravo has a shy at the batter's end. Bravo misses and Iyer is lucky to still be at the crease.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer shoulders arms.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A hint of shape here for Holder. Fullish ball, around off and this one nips away a bit. Iyer does well to defend it out.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling in sharply from around off. Iyer looks to work it leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads.
