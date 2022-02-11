India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Another leave by Dhawan. This is served on a length, outside off. A harmless delivery and Shikhar Dhawan lets it go.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery, outside off and slightly seaming away. Shikhar Dhawan leaves it alone.
4.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around leg this time. Iyer clips it to fine leg for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Iyer defends it towards the point fielder this time.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Iyer leaves it alone comfortably.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Dhawan looks to defend but misses. The ball hits his back leg and there is an appeal. The umpire turns it down and the batters take a leg bye behind square on the off side.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A length delivery, outside off. Iyer lets it go.
Shreyas Iyer is in early with India in a spot of bother.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Virat Kohli is gone now for a duck and it is another failure for the former skipper. This is a little unlucky though. A length delivery around leg. Kohli looks to clip it but gets a faint part of his blade and the ball goes left of Shai Hope. He gets across and takes an easy catch and two of the big wickets are gone now. West Indies are right on top now. Second time in this series that Alzarri Joseph has got Rohit and Virat in the same over, unreal!
3.4 overs (0 Run) This is banged in short around 140 kph and outside off. Kohli shoulders arms and the ball just shoots up off the surface as the keeper collects around his face.
Virat Kohli is in at number 3.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Rohit Sharma departs and Alzarri Joseph is the man with the first strike for the Windies. Back of a length, outside off. Sharma looks to drive it on up but gets the inside edge of his blade. The ball shatters the stumps and Rohit Sharma after looking so good in this innings has to walk back. A big strike for West Indies.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off at 136.8 kph. Sharma solidly blocks it towards the off side.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Sligthy short of a good-length this time. Sharma lets it go. Decent carry for the bowler.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another ball and another leave! This is on a good-length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan watches it till the end and lets it go.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. A bit closer to the off pole this time. Shikhar Dhawan lets it go again.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another one that seams away. However, it is starting way outside off and Shikhar Dhawan again leaves it comfortably.
2.3 overs (0 Run) This is wider again, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan carefully leaves it.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller and wider outside off. Shikhar Dhawan leaves it alone.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, pushed wider. Shikhar Dhawan gives the charge and looks to go over extra cover but doesn't connect. Wide signalled.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller, wide of off stump. Dhawan lets it through to the keeper.
2.1 overs (0 Run) This one nips in after passing the batter.A good-length delivery, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan leaves it as the ball nips in sharply.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Alzarri Joseph bangs this short on off. Rohit Sharma looks to pull but gets the inside edge onto his shoulders. Brisk start for India this. Rohit Sharma is looking in good touch.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Sharma defends it towards the backward point fielder this time.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Sharma rides the bounce this time and blocks it.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Sharma and he is up and running here. This is fuller on middle. Sharma clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time Alzarri Joseph drifts down the leg side. Sharma looks to clip it but misses.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off, Sharma defends it solidly this time.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely maneuvered! A short ball, outside off. Sharma fetches it and just roll his wrists to pull it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
Alzarri Joseph to start with the other new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end the over! A fuller delivery on middle. Sharma pushes it to mid on for a single and reatin the strike.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length again, around off. Sharma gets back and blocks it.
0.4 over (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Sharma blocks it out.
Nicholas Pooran has taken the DRS for an LBW decision. On the first replay, we can see that there is no bat involved and Ball Tracker then confirms that the ball was sliding well down leg. West Indies have wasted an early review here.
0.3 over (0 Run) NOT OUT! A huge appeal for LBW but the umpire turns it down. A good-length delivery on off and nipping back in sharply this time. Sharma looks to defend but misses. He gets rapped up on the pads and there is a huge appeal. The umpire is unmoved and West Indies take a review. The replays roll in and the Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker rolls and it shows that the ball is missing the stumps. So Rohit Sharma survives.
0.2 over (0 Run) A good-length delivery this time, outside off. Sharma lets it go.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma starts off in style! Roach starts with a shorter length delivery, outside off. Sharma rocks back and cuts it past point for a boundary.
We are ready for play! West Indies are seen in a huddle as the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stride out to the middle. Kemar Roach to start proceedings with the ball here. West Indies take the knee as the Indian players are seen having a hand on the heart to show their support for the BLM movement. Let's play...
Nicholas Pooran says that they wanted to bowl first again and in the last match, they couldn't chase it down but will look to make amends today. Adds that the batters need to give themselves a chance by getting in and staying on the crease a bit longer. Informs that they have a forced change with Akeal Hosein missing out and Hayden Walsh coming in place of him.
Rohit Sharma says that they will bat first. He says that they always wanted to post some runs on the board and give the bowlers some chance to do what they did the other night. He adds that there was no dew in the last game and they want to post runs on the board and they want to give their bowlers another chance. He says that they have made three changes. KL has niggle and misses out. He adds that Hooda and Chahal also miss out today.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh (In for Akeal Hosein), Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (In for KL Rahul), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (In for Deepak Hooda), Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar (In for Shardul Thakur), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav (In for Yuzvendra Chahal) and Prasidh Krishna.
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and Nicholas Pooran calls it. It lands in favor of India and Rohit Sharma has elected to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is pitchside and he is joined by Ajit Agarkar. DDG says that there is a bit of breeze and it's exactly the same pitch as the last match. Ajit says that it is a lovely pitch and there was good bounce on offer for the faster bowlers but the same bounce might not be there as it looks more whitish. If the dew does come on, the sides might look to chase and DDG concludes by saying that it is a good ODI pitch with something in it for everyone.
The news going around is that we might see a couple of changes in the Indian side today. Kuldeep Yadav may get a look in. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is all set to be back at the top of the order. West Indies, on the other hand, might see their skipper, Kieron Pollard coming back.
West Indies, on the other hand, are facing similar problems they have faced in the past. Their batting group has failed to play out the allotted 50 overs and that hurt them in both the games so far. Shai Hope is the man they have been relying on in this format in recent times and it is high time that he delivers. The bowling has been pretty decent from the Windies and if their top-order can lay the foundation, they have the firepower to explode in the end. Can they lift their game and win this final ODI? Or will India continue to dominate? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
India were expected to win this series despite a poor performance in South Africa and they have lived up to the expectations. However, the bigger goal for India is to try out some players in specific positions in specific conditions and with Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav putting up good performances in the middle order, India will be quite happy with how things have panned out. Another concern was that India was not taking wickets in the middle overs and India have rectified that aspect of their game quite well in this series. The only concern will be the form of Virat Kohli but given the class of the former captain, a big score might just be around the corner.
Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI of this three-match ODI series between India and West Indies. India have already sealed the series with dominating performances in the first two ODIs and will be eyeing a whitewash here. West Indies, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder about and they will be desperate for a victory here with 10 World Cup Super League points up for grabs.
... MATCH DAY …
Follow the India vs West Indies 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, India are 18/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2022 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.