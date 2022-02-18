India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Suryakumar Yadav b Ravi Bishnoi.
8.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Ravi Bishnoi begins with a flatter ball, firing it on middle. Brandon King looks to flick and misses.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A wrong'un now, on middle. Brandon King knocks it to long on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Loopy ball, full, spinning it away from outside off. Brandon King leaves it alone and a wide is given!
7.5 overs (1 Run) A leg spinner, around middle. Nicholas Pooran clips it towards square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on middle. Nicholas Pooran blocks it out.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, quicker again, on the stumps. Brandon King works it away towards deep square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tad quicker, fuller and a leg break now. Brandon King steps down and drives it to the fielder at cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shotter ball, around middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran hangs back and pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Nicholas Pooran pulls it towards square leg for a single. He retains the strike!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full again, on middle. Nicholas Pooran taps it to the fielder at mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (1 Run) fuller ball, on middle. Brandon King pushes it towards square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran taps it to cover and runs to the other end. Virat Kohli collects the ball and has shy at the bowler's end but misses. A direct hit could an issue there for Pooran!
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Another shorter one, outside off this time. Nicholas Pooran stands tall and slices this past point for a cracking boundary.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Nicholas Pooran takes him straigtaway! A shorter ball, on middle. Nicholas Pooran picks up the length ad pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie!
Change. Harshal Patel to bowl now.
Review time! Brandon King takes a review for caught behind. Interestingly, UltraEdge shows nothing as the ball crossed the bat and the on-field decision is overturned. There was a sound though.
5.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A shorter ball, quicker one, outside off. Brandon King stays in his crease and looks to cut this away but misses. But there seems to be some sound there. A huge appeal for caught behind and the umpire raises his finger. Brandon King opts for a review! The replays roll in and UltraEdge confirms no bat involved. A successful review for West Indies and Brandon King survives! West Indies are 41/1 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and slower through the air, on middle. Nicholas Pooran works it away towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A googly, full and on middle. Brandon King knocks it to long on for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Nicholas Pooran sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary straightaway! A loopy ball, full and on middle. Nicholas Pooran looks to heave this away and gets a top edge towards fine leg for a boundary.
Nicholas Pooran is the new man in.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes and draws first blood. Kyle Mayers departs and West Indies lose their wicket. A quicker one this time, shorter and on middle and leg. Kyle Mayers stays in his crease and looks to tuck this on the leg side. But he is early on his shot and the ball goes off the outside edge high on the right of the bowler. Yuzvendra Chahal walks towards his right and takes one of the easiest catches ever!
