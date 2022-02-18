India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
DRINKS! Roston Chase once again is doing a fine job and providing West Indies with important breakthroughs!
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Chase with another wicket and this time he gets the big wicket of Yadav. This is tossed up, full and on off. Yadav is early into his shot as he drives it uppishly and straight back to Chase who has to dive forward to take the low catch. It was dying but Chase did really well to get his fingers under it. It is taken upstairs just to confirm and the third umpire has no issue with it.
Is that a clean catch? The umpires check if Roston Chase has taken a clean catch. The soft signal is OUT. The replays roll in. It is indeed a clean catch and Suryakumar Yadav walks back!
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Kohli dabs it to short third man for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Kohli drives it hard but straight to the fielder at covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Yadav turns it to deep square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) West Indies fielding is very below-par till now! Fuller and outside off, Yadav drives it to covers where Kyle Mayers fails to stop it and two runs are taken. They need to put in more effort.
8.5 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, on middle, drilled down to wide of long on for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A slider, on the pads. Yadav wrists it to mid-wicket for one more.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, punched off the back foot to point.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Makes it looks so easy! Tossed up, full and outside off. Yadav opens the bat face and drives it through point for a boundary. Roston Chase dives inside the ring but to no avail.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to square leg for one more.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Kohli punches it to long on for a single.
Suryakumar Yadav comes to bat at number 4.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Roston Chase gets Rohit Sharma yet again! Tosses it up, full and on middle. Sharma clears his front leg and looks to heave but gets a top edge, in the air and towards cover. Brandon King there, runs to his right and takes an easy catch. So, the drop catch hasn't proved much costly and Brandon King will be very relieved.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to deep square leg.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Kohli mistimes his pull to the right of the bowler. Rohit Sharma tries to evade it but gets hit on the body.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Sharma nudges it to deep mid-wicket for one run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, full and on middle, whipped to deep square leg for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off, turns away as well. Sharma looks to cut but misses. Nicholas Pooran is the only one interested to appeal for it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Virat cuts it through point for one more.
6.4 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is worked to deep point for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Kohli guides it to point.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield! Short and outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and smacks it to covers where it goes through the hands of the fielder and into the fence. Akeal Hosein is frustrated.
Akeal Hosein (2-0-14-0) comes back to bowl.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the air and goes over for a biggie! This is on a length and outside off. Sharma looks to go over mid off but is a touch early and it takes the outer portion of the bat, in the air and over covers for a biggie. End of the Powerplay, India are 49 for 1 at the end of it.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, shaping away, outside off, pushed to mid off for a quick single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, this is hit to point.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Add another boundary to the total as Kohli looks in some form here! Short in length, outside off. Kohli waits and slaps it through covers, nicely in the gap and into the fence.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dealing in boundaries! A full ball, outside off. Kohli lifts it nicely over mid on for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off, with a fair amount of away swing. Kohli makes room and looks to slash at it but misses.
