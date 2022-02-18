India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is down for a chat. He says that he was believing in himself, and he backed himself with the yorkers. Mentions that Rovman Powell was hitting the ball really hard, but again they backed themselves and stuck to their plans. States that they did try a few slower balls, but he changed his plan not to ball slow to Powell. Informs that his body feels good!
With Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran out there, hitting everything away. You feel it is an easy chase but sometimes you have to credit the opposition on how they played. The openers of West Indies fell after giving a decent start but it was then the Powell-Pooran show. They put up a 100-run partnership and looked like it is going their way but India's last three overs were top notch. It was all set up for West Indies to chase this down but the target was just too big in the end.
The pacers started well for India as there was swing but they didn't get any reward. The spinners then came into the action and got both the openers. The fielding kept India at the bay. Two catches were dropped and both went on to scoring half-centuries. Even the dew kicked in later in the innings and it needed something special from the bowler. They were still in the game with 29 runs to defend in the last two overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a splendid penultimate over and then Harshal Patel followed him with an outstanding one. Good job overall and Rohit Sharma will be a happy man.
Brilliant bowling from Harshal Patel, this game went till the very last over but Patel did very well, in the end, to defend 25 runs against Rovman Powell and Kieron Pollard. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal goes straight to Rovman Powell and checks his bat. You feel for him. He played so brilliantly but failed to take his team over the line. With this, India clinches the T20I series as well as they go 2-0 up. This is also Indias 100th win in T20I history.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, full again and on middle. Kieron Pollard just taps it towards mid-wicket for a single. India win by 8 runs!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Harshal Patel does well under pressure! A slower one, outside off, very full. Rovman Powell pushes it towards long on for a single. Virat Kohli is celebrating and Rohit Sharma looks like a happy man now!
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes! And Harshal Patel is under immense pressure now! Another overpitched delivery, on middle. Rovman Powell has absolutely hammered that over deep mid-wicket for a big, big six! 11 off 2 balls now!
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Very full delivery, around middle. Rovman Powell smashes it over long on for a biggie! 17 runs needed off the last 3 balls. Can Rovman Powell hit 3 sixes in a row?
19.2 overs (1 Run) Another beautiful delivery! Slower one now, full in length, wide of off. Kieron Pollard pushes it towards long off for a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Harshal Patel begins the last over with a yorker-length delivery, around middle and leg. Rovman Powell gets an inside edge towards the left of the keeper. A single taken!
18.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on middle. Rovman Powell digs it out towards long on for a single. An excellent over from the experienced, Bhuvneshwar Kumar! Just 4 runs off the over. 25 runs needed off the last 6!
18.5 overs (1 Run) A shorter ball, around middle. Kieron Pollard pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on middle and off. Rovman Powell drills it to long off and rotates the strike.
The skipper, Kieron Pollard himself walks out to complete the job. 28 needed in 9 balls.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravi Bishnoi holds on to the catch this time! A good wicket for India at a crucial time. A fuller ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran looks to go over cover, but the ball goes off the bottom of the bat high towards cover. Ravi Bishnoi there keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a sharp catch running backward. A good knock comes to an end!
18.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, fuller and outside off. Nicholas Pooran looks to drive this but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Rovman Powell drills it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. That brings up the 100 partnership between these two!
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This has boundary has ruined a good over for India! A short-pitched delivery, on middle. Nicholas Pooran has pulled this towards deep square leg for a boundary. 29 runs more need off 12 balls!
17.5 overs (1 Run) An off-pace delivery, full in length, outside off. Rovman Powell pushes it towards deep mid-wicket. Ishan Kishan does well to collect the ball quickly and keep it to just a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, short and outside off. Nicholas Pooran waits for it and cuts it towards deep point for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, wide of off. Nicholas Pooran looks to drive this but misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Rovman Powell! A lethal innings so far! But his job is not done yet. A full toss, around middle. Rovman Powell drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Rovman Powell is not happy with that, he feels he missed out on the full toss ball.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Nicholas Pooran drills it to long on and rotates the strike!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, outside off. Nicholas Pooran drives it towards extra cover for a single. 16 runs off the over. West Indies need 37 runs off the last 3 overs now.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wonderful shot! Another match and another fifty for Nicholas Pooran! He brings up his consecutive fifty in some style! A fuller ball, on the leg stump. Nicholas Pooran shuffles across and whips it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
16.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, on middle. Rovman Powell digs it out towards long off. Single taken!
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! This is a magnificent shot! Deepak Chahar drops it short again, around middle. Rovman Powell picks the length and muscles it way over deep mid-wicket for biggie.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, wide of off. Nicholas Pooran looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. Rovman Powell knocks it down to long off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Very full now, around middle. Rovman Powell drills it to long off for a single.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Oh, dear! This is the last thing India needed! A shorter ball, outside off. Rovman Powell looks to pull but gets a top edge high towards the left of the bowler. Bhuvneshwar Kumar runs to the ball, and stands under it, but fails to grab the ball. Rohit Sharma across kicks the ball away in aggression. He just cannot believe it. Two taken.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower one, wide of off, full in length. Rovman Powell leaves it alone and wide is called!
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Rovman Powell is hitting every shot with sheer power! Another length ball, outside off. Rovman Powell hammers it down the ground towards long off for a cracking boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off. Nicholas Pooran cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fraction shorter, outside off. Rovman Powell drags it from the inner half of his bat towards long on. Single taken!
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, wide of off. Rovman Powell throws his bat at it but fails to get any connection on that.
