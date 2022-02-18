India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Iyer works it to long on for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on middle. Pant squeezes it out, it rolls on the deck but both run across to take a quick single.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a start to the over! A full toss, on off. Pant whacks it, more of the helicopter shot, over cow corner for a biggie. His one hand came off but that is the power of Pant.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Venkatesh Iyer miscues his shot back to Shepherd. 12 coming off the over.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! This partnership continues to hurt West Indies! Full ball way outside off. Iyer skips down and slashes it to covers for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Pant knocks it to covers for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball but way outside off. Wided.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Length and on middle. Pant flicks it to deep square leg where the fielder runs to his right and saves a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (3 Runs) A length ball, on off. Iyer shuffles and smashes it straight down the ground. Pollard at long off comes across and flicks it just wide of the adjacent fielder. Three runs taken easily.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to long on for one run.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, punched to long off for a single.
Romario Shepherd comes back to bowl. He went for 15 runs in his first over!
16.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Full and straying down the leg side. Good stop from the keeper as he dives way to his right. Quick single taken.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! A short ball, on middle. Iyer stands tall and pulls it off the middle and over square leg for a biggie.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on the pads. Pant hits it to deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Length ball, angling on the pads. Iyer misses his heave and gets hit on the pads. It lobs to the left of pitch and a leg bye is taken.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker, on off. Iyer digs it out back to Holder. Good delivery.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) A fuller ball, on middle. Iyer flicks it wide of long on and takes a couple of runs.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! This is angling on the pads. Pant whips it off his pads and to the square leg fence. 15 coming off it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, whacked to deep square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valiant effort! That is the only thing, Venkatesh Iyer knows, to go big! A slower short ball, on middle. Iyer pulls it towards deep square leg where Brandon King runs to his left, dives but to no avail.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Freebie! A full ball, down the leg side. Iyer whacks it to fine leg for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling on off. Pant pushes it to mid on for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.5 overs, India are 177/4. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.