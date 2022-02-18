India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Another googly, this time Pooran prods to defend but misses. 63 needed in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! West Indies changing the gears now! Flatter, outside off, a googly as well. Pooran smacks it to deep cover for a boundary.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Powell mistimes his pull over mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A flatter ball, on middle. Powell smashes it towards long on and it went into the fence like a bullet.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, driven to long off for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on middle. Powell on the back foot, looks to pull but is a touch late, it went high in the air and wide of long on where Kohli runs to his right and the ball falls just short of him. One.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Pooran pulls it to mid-wicket. It wasn't timed well and hence they get two runs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed to long on for a single.
Review! India have reviewed an LBW decision against Rovman Powell! The replay rolls in. There is a spike as the ball passes the ball, confirms UltraEdge. Rovman Powell survives and India lose a review here!
13.4 overs (4 Runs) NOT OUT! FOUR! A low dipping full toss, on middle. Powell looks to pull but misses and gets hit high on the pads. The ball races away to the third man fence. The ball was dipping so Patel wants to take it upstairs. UltraEdge shows it went off the back of the bat. Went off the bat so given as runs.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Length and on the pads. Pooran goes down to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. A leg bye as it rolls to short fine leg.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A full toss but down the leg side. Pooran misses his flick.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Powell turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off, was the slower delivery. Powell swings across and misses.
Harshal Patel comes back to bowl. He went for 13 runs in his first over!
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Rovman heaves it to long on for a single to end the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, googly, and outside off. Pooran guides it to point for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut away to deep point for one run.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100 up for West Indies! Tossed up, full and on off. Powell gets underneath and powers it over long off for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated full and on off, drilled down to long off for a single. A direct hit at the bowler's end and Pooran thought of a single but eventually bailed out.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! Full and way outside off. Powell leaves it. Pant fumbles to catch it and a single is taken.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Short and slanting on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off, dragged to long on for a single. 12 coming off it.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sheer power! Short of a length, on middle. Powell pulls it with some serious power, flat and to the deep mid-wicket fence. It hits straight on the cushion. Replay rolls in and the third umpire confirms the same.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Pooran whips it to deep square leg where the fielder makes a good stop. One run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW, the umpire is unmoved, might be pitching outside leg. A full ball, angling on the pads. Pooran misses his flick. Yes, pitching outside leg.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, slanting across, outside off. Pooran looks to drive but misses.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked away! A length ball, on middle. Pooran pulls it hard and in the gap to square leg for a boundary.
Deepak Chahar (2-0-12-0) comes back into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, googly and on off. Pooran leans and drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short, quicker and on middle. Powell pushes it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Googly again, punched to deep cover for a single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off. Pooran slaps it through covers for a couple of runs.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A short ball, way outside off, going with the angle. Pooran slashes and misses.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A googly, outside off. Pooran misses his cut.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball, it skids through, on off. Pooran looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Follow the India vs West Indies 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 187, are 125/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2022 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.