India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
Pollard doing Pollard things. Just at the time of releasing the ball, he stops and has a view at the batter.
14.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on length, around off. Venkatesh Iyer works it away towards wide of long on for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Another shorter ball, around middle. Rishabh Pant pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! A shorter ball, around middle. Rishabh Pant pulls it over short fine leg for a boundary.
Change. Kieron Pollard to bowl now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on the stumps. Venkatesh Iyer blocks it out. End of a fine spell by Roston Chase
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! A fuller ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a boundary.
Venkatesh Iyer makes his way out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLELAND HIM UP! What a spell this is turning out to be for Roston Chase! He gets another wicket and gets the big one of Virat Kohli. A beauty to dismiss him! A fuller one, turning it on middle. Virat Kohli looks to flick this away but gets beaten as the ball turns in, and it goes on to knock the stump over. India are now 4 down!
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, quicker, outside off. Virat Kohli looks to cut but misses. He is livid with himself.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Firing it down the leg side, shorter ball. Virat Kohli misses his flick and wide called.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! 50 up in style and some luck! A loopy ball, fuller and on middle. Virat Kohli makes room and tonks it towards long on. Jason Holder one of the tallest men there, stretches, he gets to the ball but fails to grab it and the ball lands over the ropes for a biggie!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, around middle. Rishabh Pant tucks it towards square leg for single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Shorter ball, around outside off. Virat Kohli looks to cut it away but misses.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off. Virat Kohli pushes it towards cover-point.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full in length, down the leg side. Virat Kohli misses his tuck and wide is given!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball now, around middle. Rishabh Pant pulls it wide of long on for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around middle and leg. Virat Kohli clips it towards square leg and rotates the strike!
12.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller, spraying it down the leg side. Virat Kohli looks to flick but misses.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Short ball, angling it on middle. Virat Kohli leans back, opens the face of the bat, and guides it towards third man for a boundary.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter now, around middle Virat Kohli works it away towards square leg for a brace.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off. Rishabh Pant pushes it towards point. Dot to end the over!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Quick again, turning it in on middle. Virat Kohli misses his flick and the ball deflects off his pads goes towards third man. A leg bye taken!
11.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and quicker, around middle and leg. Virat Kohli tucks it to the fielder at short fine leg.
11.3 overs (1 Run) SLower through the air, around off and fuller. Rishabh Pant leans and taps it towards over for a quick single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Virat Kohli clips it towards short fine leg for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Virat Kohli gets an inside edge onto his pads. No run there!
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, around middle. Rishabh Pant pulls it towards deep square leg for a brace.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HAMMERED! A low full toss, around off. Rishabh Pant whips it towards the cow corner region for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter outside off. Virat Kohli looks to pull but gets an inside edge on his boot. The ball goes towards point and the batters cross ends.
10.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A good-length delivery, around middle. Rishabh Pant looks to flick but misses. The ball deflects off his pads goes towards short third man. The batters steal a leg bye!
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle and off. Rishabh Pant has no room there and he just taps it towards point. Dot ball!
10.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, darting it on the pads. Virat Kohli knocks it to long on for a single.
