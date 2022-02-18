India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Again goes for the pull but this time it is at 120 clicks and King misses his shot.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off, pulled straight to mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length. Blocked out.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air and safe! A length ball, on middle. King lifts it high in the air. Venkatesh Iyer at mid on thinks he has a chance as he tracks back but the ball went over him and for a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, on off. Mayers hits it to covers for an easy single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller ball, knuckle ball, on off. King defends it with soft hands to point for a single.
Deepak Chahar (1-0-6-0) comes back to bowl. Change of ends for him!
3.6 overs (1 Run) Sees King coming down the track and Chahal serves it on the slower side. He hits it to long off for a run.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A quicker now! Shorter and on off. King looks to pull but gets a bottom edge on his boot.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short, slower and outside off, it stays low off the deck. King misses his cut.
3.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, an easy single as this is hit to deep mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter, outside off. Brandon slaps it to long off for a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) A googly, on the pads, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. King punches it back to Chahal who half-stops and deflects it to covers. A single taken.
Time for some spin! Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crushed! A full ball, width on offer and Mayers drives it hard through covers for a boundary.
2.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. King looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge and it rolls to point for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, slower one. King gets deceived as he misses his pull shot.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. King punches off the back foot to sweeper cover for a brace.
2.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a length, outside off. King looks to defend on the back foot, but the late movement makes the ball whiz past the outside edge.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Kyle taps it late and to the gully region for a single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary off the blade! A length ball, outside off. King smashes it hard, past the bowler and it races away to the fence.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, angling on the pads, flicked uppishly and to deep mid-wicket for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling outside off. Mayers hops and blocks it to covers.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. King taps it to point for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. King looks to cut but misses. Swing again there.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Ohh! What a delivery! A length ball, it lands on off and swing away. King looks to go big, misses it completely.
Deepak Chahar will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, bit of away swing and this is punched to mid off for a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good delivery! It lands outside off and shapes away sharply, King has a poke at it and misses it.
0.4 over (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, angling on the pads. Kyle misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. A leg bye as it rolls to square leg.
0.4 over (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! The ball movement takes it away! Full and swinging away from the batter, down the leg side. Mayers leaves it and the keeper cannot do much about it.
0.3 over (0 Run) A full ball, outswinger to the left-hander, on middle. Mayers blocks it off the front foot.
0.2 over (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. King punches it to deep point for a single. Harshal Patel with a little fumble but just a single taken.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, shaping away. King shoulders arms to it.
