India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi
West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder (In for Fabian Allen), Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Kieron Pollard. West Indies have elected BOWL first.
West Indies have a powerful batting line-up, but they have not been able to display their magic yet. Coming into this game, they will want the middle-order, in particular, to step up. West Indies could make a few changes. We did see Akeal Hosein being promoted up the order which did not work in their favor. However, they could shuffle things once more. They could get in Jason Holder, who has been in some fine touch with the ball and bat. He could prove to be a threat. They do have the quality in their ranks and are well and truly capable of leveling this series here. Stay tuned for the toss and team news.
India have been dominating in this entire series so far. We have seen the top-order firing, Rohit Sharma in particular, and the middle-order chipping in with vital runs. However, Virat Kohli has not been at his best and he will want to get some runs under his belt and give a solid start to India in case of an early wicket. Ravi Bishnoi in his first game was one of the main architects behind India's victory in the first T20I, he will want to continue in the same way. Rohit Sharma and his men look unstoppable and they will want to carry on the same way and seal the series.
Hello and a warm welcome to the second T20I between the two power-packed sides, India and West Indies. India clinched the first game convincingly and have taken a 1-0 lead in this series. West Indies are still in search of their first victory in this tour. But this is the format that is best suited for the Men in Maroon, and we can never write them off. They will look to level the series in this match.
... MATCH DAY ...
