India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
6.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
6.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off. Hope blocks it to mid on.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Hope taps it to cover.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off. Blocked out.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! This is much better! King cuts it well and gets it through covers for a boundary.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and away! Short and wide outside off. King goes for the cut and gets the outside edge. The ball runs over first slip and it runs to the fence.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Hope flicks it to fine leg for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Hope misses the cut.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the leg side! Full and down the leg side. Hope gets it past Pant's dive to his left. It runs to the fence.
