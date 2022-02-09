India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A solid defence from the crease to end the over. That ends Powerplay 1 and India are at 37 for 1. A good start for the Windies then.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Smith bowls it full, on off. Pant blocks it to point.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on the body. Pant attempts the pull but it goes over him. He thinks that it will be a wide but the umpire doesn't think so.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off. Pant reaches out for it but gets no bat on it. He seems to be determined to get boundaries in the last over of the Powerplay.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Smith comes over the wicket now and bangs a short one, on the body. Pant is very late on the pull and gets hit off the shoulder of the bat. It drops near the pitch on the leg side.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor and punished! Short and way, way outside off. Pant reaches out and gets it past covers for a boundary.
Change. Odean Smith is into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Pant throws his bat at it but gets the outside to third man for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Left alone.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and a boundary! Shorter and wide outside off. Pant stands still and looks to cut it away. But he gets the outside edge and the ball flies over first slip to reach the fence.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, but sliding on the pads. Worked past square leg for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A nice punch off the back foot by Kohli. But Allen at short cover dives to his right and stops the ball.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, fifth-stump line. Kohli dabs it to the left of backward point. The fielder gets across and stops it.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball but wide enough for Pant to leave it with ease.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller, around leg. Pant misses the flick and gets hit on the pads.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, on the pads. Pant drives it towards mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First shot of aggression by Pant! Short and on the body. He pulls it nicely over mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter, outside off. Pushed to cover.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on the body. Kohli pulls it wide of deep square leg for one. Not in full control this time.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. Pant taps it with soft hands towards backward point. He wants a single but Kohli sends him back.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter but wider outside off. Pant lets the keeper collect it.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, beauty! Roach comes from 'around the wicket and angles a length ball, on off. It shapes away a touch and goes past Pant's attempted defence.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Kohli runs it to third man for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Length ball, lands outside off and jags back in sharply. Kohli leaves and the ball goes just past the off pole.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Short and plenty of width. Kohli frees his arms and cuts it well. It goes past point. The fielder chases it and the man from third man moves to his right. The ball wins the race though.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Joseph fires it full, just outside off. Pant once again blocks it with soft hands.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Pant dabs it back on the deck. He hasn't played any fancy strokes so far.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on the pads. Kohli taps it past square leg and gets to the other end.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short and outside off. Virat Kohli looks to pull it away to deep square leg but it goes under his bat.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A bit closer to the off pole but shorter, Kohli blocks it.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, right outside the off pole. Kohli hops up and blocks it.
