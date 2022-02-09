India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. 238 is not a big target but the batting of Windies has been quite poor in the recent past. They would hope that this impressive bowling show rubs off on their batters and they are able to put on a better fight. What will happen in the second half? Join us in a short while to find out.
Odean Smith is up for a quick chat. He says that it was a very good effort from all the bowlers. Says the wicket was offering a bit of seam and they needed to bowl at the right areas. Tells that he is working with the coaches a lot and it is paying off. Ends by telling that he would like his batters to bat till the end and to do the job.
India were 139-4 at the 30-over mark. The top order was back in the hut and a lot depended on Yadav to get them to a good score. He got a fifty but was dismissed soon after. West Indies kept taking wickets at the right moments to prevent a big finish for India. All the bowlers took at least one wicket with Alzharri Joseph and Odean Smith taking 2 each. Akeal Hosein was a bit expensive as he went for 39 in 6 overs but overall, the Windies would be very happy.
West Indies won the toss, chose to bowl first and had a great start. India had sent Rishabh Pant to open the batting with Rohit Sharma but it was a tough game for the Indian top order. They were 37 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay and thanks to a double-wicket over by Odean Smith, India were staring down the barrel at 43 for 3 at the end of the 12th over. Things looked bleak but the stand between Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul got them back in the game. The pair put on 90 runs but just when they were looking set to get India to a good score, Rahul was run out.
A really good show by West Indies and India have labored their way to 237. A really good day for the bowlers of Windies and they have a target that their batters would be quite comfortable with.
49.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, on middle. Yuzvendra Chahal swings and misses. India end at 237/9.
49.5 overs (1 Run) Bye! Short ball, on off. Prasidh Krishna swings and misses. The keeper throws it to the bowler, who has a chance for a run out but does not have a shy.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
49.3 overs (2 Runs) Overthrows! On middle. Chahal works it to mid-wicket and runs for a quick single. A direct hit at the bowler's end and Chahal is surely gone but the fielder misses. The backup fielder fumbles and another single is taken.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Chahal misses his cut.
49.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal will enjoy that and so will India! On a length, on middle. Chahal punches it over the bowler's head and past mid off for a boundary.
48.6 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off. Krishna swings his bat in air and misses.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on off. Krishna evades it.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Chahal taps it in front of covers and takes a single.
48.3 overs (2 Runs) Valuable runs! A short ball, on middle. Chahal looks to pull but gets a top edge towards the fine leg region for a brace.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, pushed to covers.
Prasidh Krishna is the last batter.
48.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Now, the last known batter goes back. Hooda will be disappointed. Holder rolls the fingers on it and bowls a length ball, outside off. Deepak Hooda slashes it but straight towards deep cover. Akeal Hosein runs forward and takes a good catch. West Indies have been sensational in the last phase of the innings.
47.6 overs (0 Run) A late review for LBW! Length and on off. Chahal pushes it to point. A dot to end the over. Hold on, there is a review. West Indies have reviewed this for LBW. The question is whether the ball hit the bat first or the pad. Well, UltraEdge confirms that it flicked the pad first before hitting the bat. Now, the Ball Tracker comes in and the impact is umpire's call.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, this is hit to third man for a single.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Chahal drops it to mid off and takes a quick single. The fielder at extra cover should have done well there. He ran to his right but failed to stop it.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the new man in.
47.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Joseph gets his second now! A length ball, outside off, extra bounce on offer. Siraj tries to use the pace and play it down to third man but gets a faint outside edge to the keeper. Shai Hope pouches it. Will India be able to bat out their quota of 50 overs?
47.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and slanting on middle. Siraj whips it to square leg and comes back for the second run easily.
47.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Siraj misses his drive.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over! Just uses the pace here. It is full and on the pads. Hooda works it past square leg for a boundary.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Slower, length ball, on middle, pulled away to square leg for a single.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Hooda skips down and pushes it to cover for a single.
46.3 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Short and on middle. Hooda ramps it over the keeper, not quite from the middle and the fielder at third man cuts it off. Hooda calls for a second and has to complete his run with a big dive. The replay confirms he was well in when the keeper took the bails off.
Is that a run out? Nope, Hooda's dive has saved him.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angles it on the pads. Siraj misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to square leg and a leg bye is taken.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Hooda punches it to mid off for a single.
Mohammed Siraj is the next batter. Also, Jason Holder (7-2-25-0) is back on.
45.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Alzarri Joseph gets a wicket now! He hits the length hard and serves it outside off. Thakur looks to go big over covers but ends up slicing it. It goes in the air towards point and Shamarh Brooks takes it.
45.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shardul Thakur won't mind how it comes! This is short and on middle. Thakur looks to pull but gets a top edge over the keeper for a boundary. No chance for the keeper there.
45.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off. Thakur looks to slash at it but misses.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Hooda dabs it to third man for a single.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Thakur punches it aerially over point and a single is taken.
45.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Hooda backs away and chops it on the off side. A single taken.
Match Reports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs West Indies 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, India are 237/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2022 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.