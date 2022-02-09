India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Wide!
43.4 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace, on a length, outside off. Smith swings across the line and misses.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered! A full toss, on middle. Smith smashes it to deep mid-wicket and beats the diving fielder as well. A boundary.
43.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full again but just wide of the tramline. Left alone. Wide again.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, angling down the leg side. Alzarri Joseph pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, pushed to long off for a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and way outside off. Smith leaves it alone. Wided.
Mohammed Siraj is back now. 8.0-1-27-1 are his figures so far.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he does! This comes with the angle, on middle. Alzarri Joseph stays back and defends. Just three of the over. End of a brilliant spell from Yuzvendra Chahal, 10-0-45-1 are his figures for the day.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Leg spinner, Smith looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge to covers. Just a single. Can Yuzvendra Chahal finish well?
42.4 overs (1 Run) A single as Alzarri Joseph pushes this fuller ball to deep covers.
42.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled! Lands on middle and spins away, beating the outside edge of Alzarri Joseph. Lovely stuff from Chahal.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Smith whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off. Alzarri Joseph gets his bat down to defend. Just 2 from that over. Brilliant from Prasidh Krishna!
41.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, slower one, tucked to square leg for a single.
41.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss and this is pushed to long on for a single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Short in length, on middle. Alzarri Joseph ducks under it.
41.2 overs (0 Run) This one nips back in, on a length, on off. Alzarri Joseph looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on middle. Alzarri Joseph pushes it back to the bowler.
Prasidh Krishna (7-2-10-3) is back.
40.6 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on off. Smith works it to point.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Slower again, Alzarri Joseph guides it to point for a single.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Smith goes for the slog but it comes off the toe end to covers. The batters take one.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Blocked out on the front foot.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off, spinning away. Smith swings and misses.
40.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, pushed back to Chahal who gets low to collect but misfields it and the ball rolls to long on. Smith gets back on strike.
Match Reports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs West Indies 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 43.5 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 238, are 188/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2022 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.