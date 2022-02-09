India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Thakur gets the outside edge while looking to cut. The ball goes to short third man.
44.5 overs (1 Run) A charge by Hooda and Allen throws it short and wide. But Hooda stretches out and drives it to deep cover for one.
44.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is driven to long on.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Driven to long off for one.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) Hooda dances down the track and whips it wide of long on for a couple.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Tossed up, on off. Hooda goes inside out and hits it over covers for a boundary. 200 up!
43.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Thakur blocks it from the crease. Wonder who will start the big push for India among these two.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter, around off. Thakur punches it to short cover.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Thakur blocks it to cover.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Pushed to long off for one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the pads. Thakur blocks it to the right of the bowler. Hosein dives but doesn't stop it cleanly. A single is taken.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around off. Thakur looks to block but gets the outside edge to short third man.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Thakur goes back and cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Another short ball is played to mid-wicket.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on off. Thakur plays it towards mid-wicket.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Pushed back to the bowler.
42.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is driven to long on.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Hooda cuts it but the man at point dives to his left and stops it.
Shardul Thakur comes in now.
41.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The tall Alzarri Joseph takes it! Washington Sundar comes down the track and strikes it well. But he hits it quite flat and towards long on. Alzarri Joseph is at the edge of the ropes and takes a good catch over his head. West Indies keep picking wickets at the right times.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Hooda works it to the mid on region. Just a single.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled. Hosein fires it full, on middle. Sundar doesn't get under it and miscues it to deep mid-wicket for one.
41.4 overs (2 Runs) Another short one, on off. Hooda drives it to long off for an easy single. Well, a no ball is called as Akeal Hosein has overstepped.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and Sundar flicks it to deep square leg for one.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on the pads. Blocked by Sundar.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Hooda slaps it to long off for one.
Change. Akeal Hosein to bowl now.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Worked to wide long on for one.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Pulled down to long on for one by Sundary.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Allen drags it short after the batter charges down the track. This is flicked to square leg.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on the body. Worked to the leg side.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Hooda drives it aerially but the ball bounces on its way to long off. Single.
End of Powerplay 2. Now, 5 fielders are allowed outside the circle till the final over.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Hooda charges down the track so Allen bowls it shorter, on off. Blocked out.
