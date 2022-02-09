India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
37.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Allen misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but not given. It rolls towards cover and Hosein looks for a leg bye but is sent back. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
37.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Akeal Hosein looks to cut it but gets it off the outside edge to third man for one.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Pushed to cover.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sliced away! Full and outside off. Akeal Hosein carves it past point. Prasidh Krishna runs to his right from sweeper cover and dives. But the ball hits his hands and rolls away to the fence.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Very full, on the pads. Allen flicks it past square leg for one.
Change. Shardul Thakur (7-1-21-1) is brought back.
36.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this full one is pushed to long on. 12 from the over. 88 needed from 13 overs.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Clipped to mid on.
36.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Allen has hammered Hooda! Tossed up, on off. Fabian Allen frees his arms and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence. 89 needed in 80.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on middle. Clipped to mid-wicket.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Pushed to long off for one.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Tossed up, outside off. Akeal Hosein drives it nicely through extra cover for a boundary.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Blocked out.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Hosein plays it to third man for a single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Akeal Hosein steps down and swings across but misses.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! That will hurt! Short ball, on middle, it does not bounce much and Allen gets hit on the arm as he looks to duck under it. It rolls away to the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Banged short, on off. Hosein hops up and plays it past mid-wicket for one.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter, outside off. Left alone.
Match Reports
