India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Full by Holder, on middle. Hooda plays the on drive for a single.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Driven to mid on by Hooda. Dot ball.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the body. This is flicked past mid-wicket for one.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off. Sundar gets inside the line of the ball and pulls it past square leg for a couple.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Pushed back to the bowler.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Driven past cover for one.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Pushed to long off for one. He is off the mark.
Deepak Hooda walks out to the middle.
38.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A big, big wicket in the context of the game! West Indies are on top! Allen tosses it up and bowls it quite wide this time. Yadav gets low to sweep and gets the top edge. The ball balloons to the man at short fine leg and Alzarri Joseph takes it with ease. A good knock but Yadav will be disappointed that he didn't bat till the end.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Driven to short cover.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on off. Yadav backs and chops it to point.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Sundar drives it to long on for one.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Yadav slaps it to deep cover for one.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Tap and run. Length ball, on off. Yadav plays it with soft hands to cover and takes a quick single.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Short and on the body. Yadav pulls it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
37.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that is beautifully played! Length ball, on middle. Yadav leans forward and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on the body. Worked to square leg.
37.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on the body. Sundar flicks it past square leg for one. The runs have dried up again.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Punched to short cover.
Change. Jason Holder (5-2-9-0) is back into the attack.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Pushed to cover.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Fired full, on middle. Sundar clips it to short mid-wicket.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Yadav drives it to long off for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Sundar works it to long on for one.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Yadav gets low and sweeps it well to deep square leg for one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Played to the right of the bowler.
35.6 overs (0 Run) A nice bumper, angling across off. Sundar sways away from it.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Yadav slaps it past point for one.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads. Worked past mid-wicket for one.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on the body. Yadav swipes it wide of deep backward square leg. The fielder moves to his left and stops it. That brings the fifty for Yadav. A mild celebration as his job is still not done.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Short and down the leg side. Sundar flicks it towards fine leg for a single as the fielder cuts it off.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Sundar leaves it.
