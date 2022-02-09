India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Now Fabian Allen defends it towards short mid-wicket.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Much quicker this, on off, pushed to the left of the bowler.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Hooda keeps bowling in the arc and Allen defends it well.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Blocked out.
34.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Full and on middle. Allen pushes it straight down and long on comes across to stop it. Two.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Slower, on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Angles a length ball, on off. Blocked out. Just that one boundary from the over.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Just short of first slip! Short ball, on off, the ball shoots off the deck. Akeal Hosein looks to defend but it takes the shoulder of the blade towards first slip where Rohit Sharma dives forward and collects it on a bounce. Prasidh Krishna and Akeal Hosein enjoying the battle against each other.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely driven again by Akeal Hosein but this time straight to the man at mid off.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Akeal Hosein sways away from it.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully driven! Full and on off. Hosein leans and drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Hosein guides it to point.
Prasidh Krishna (5-2-4-3) is back on. One slip in place.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Now Akeal Hosein hits this well to deep cover and keeps the strike with a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Hosein looks to drive but gets an outside edge to backward point.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Allen smashes it to long on where Suryakumar Yadav catches it on a bounce. One.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, this is hit to deep cover for one more.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Allen plays it with spin to fine leg for a single.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Tad fuller on off, pushed to long on for a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On middle. Fabian Allen reverse-sweeps it but straight to point.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Allen defends it out.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Worked down to long on for a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Spin again but this time Akeal Hosein tucks it to mid-wicket.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Spins back in sharply from way outside off. Akeal Hosein looks to push but gets hit on the pads.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Flatter and way outside off. Allen slaps it hard towards deep cover. One.
31.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single. Oh, this is called a no ball. Seems like there were three fielders behind the square on the leg side, not confirmed though. Free Hit coming up.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Blocked out.
30.6 overs (3 Runs) THREE WIDES! Short and it spins way down the leg side. Allen misses his flick and the keeper fumbles. Two runs taken.
DRINKS! The wicket of Shamarh Brooks is a body blow to the Windies. A big loss at the wrong stage and this will put them under a lot of pressure. But still, if they can get one good stand, then the game will get quite close. Fabian Allen walks out to bat. 121 needed in 115. "Shardul bahar ja raha toh bolke jaa na", yells Rohit Sharma in Hindi! Basically, he is asking Shardul Thakur to inform him if he goes outside the circle. India have really given a Free Hit for having fewer fielders in the ring than required. Would not want to repeat that.
30.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The first international wicket for Deepak Hooda and it is the wicket of the set batter, Brooks. West Indies are slipping away. Tossed up, on off. Shamarh Brooks looks to heave it but does not middle it at all. It goes high and towards long on. Suryakumar Yadav settles under it and takes it. Brooks walks back after a well-made 44.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Akeal Hosein slaps it hard to deep cover for a single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Akeal Hosein guides it to backward point.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Brooks slaps it through point for a single.
