India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Flatter and on off, Yadav knocks it to cover.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on off, pushed to extra cover.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Around off. Washington Sundar works it back to Allen.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle, hit back to the bowler.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off. Yadav slaps it to sweeper cover for a run.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Full and way outside off. Left alone by Washington Sundar.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Again goes to the wide slip. Good field placement from Nicholas Pooran. Length and outside off. Sundar dabs it straight to wide first slip.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Sundar plays it on the off side.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Kept out.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Sundar looks to dab it away but it goes straight to the fielder at wide first slip. On the bounce though.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Yadav steers it to third man for a single.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Yadav pushes it to long off for a single. 6 runs off it. India were looking to up the ante but Rahul's wicket came at a perfect time for West Indies.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Sundar turns it to deep square leg for a single.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Suryakumar Yadav flicks it to square leg.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Short and turning on the pads, tucked away to square leg.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, cut away to sweeper cover for a single. 150 up for India as well.
31.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Yadav works it to deep square leg and will keep the strike.
31.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a length, outside off. Yadav has a go at it and he misses it.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Sundar pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Another outside off delivery. Left alone.
31.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is way outside off. Sundar chases this one but fails to connect. Wided.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Sundar works it to point.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Sundar shoulders arms to it.
30.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to square leg for a run.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, driven to wide long off for a single.
30.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Yadav looks to go over covers but mistimes his drive towards deep point and he collects a couple of runs.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off. Sundar waits and plays it late, past short third man and a couple of runs are taken.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Sundar prods and blocks it.
Match Reports
