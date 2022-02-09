India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Brooks flicks it off his pads and gets a single.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around middle and leg. Brooks gets hit on the pads while looking to block. An appeal for LBW but turned down. Likely sliding down leg.
29.4 overs (2 Runs) Well bowled. A flipper, on middle. Brooks backs away to cut but the ball goes straight after landing. Brooks gets it past short third man for a couple though.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Lands on off and turns back in. Akeal Hosein works it with the turn towards fine leg for one.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on the body. Brooks looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away and they cross ends. Given as runs, so there might have been an inside edge there.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Brooks is once again beaten as the ball turns past his attempted defence.
Change of ends for Yuzvendra Chahal.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Yet another single as Brooks flicks it.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around leg. Brooks misses the sweep. It might have flicked his pad.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Solid shot! Short and on the body. Brooks rocks back and pulls it to the square leg fence.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on the body. Tucked to mid-wicket.
28.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, on the body. Brooks flicks it past square leg and gets a couple.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Hosein clips it towards long on for one.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Akeal Hosein rises with the bounce and runs it to third man for one.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off. Pushed to mid off.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling across off. Hosein gets no bat on it while looking to block.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on the pads. Brooks misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball runs past short fine leg for one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Played to covers.
27.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and a boundary! Length ball, outside off. Brooks goes for the drive but gets the outside edge. It runs to the third man fence. 100 up for West Indies!
Mohammed Siraj to continue.
26.6 overs (1 Run) A single as Brooks flicks this short ball past square leg for one.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on off. Worked to square leg.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Pushed to long off for one.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the pads. Brooks sweeps it to fine leg for one.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on off. Brooks works it to mid-wicket.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Driven to long off for one.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Catch is the call but it falls well short! Short in length, on middle. Akeal Hosein miscues his pull towards deep square leg. One.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length, on off. Hosein hops and defends it to point.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on middle. Defended.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Length and slanting just outside off. Akeal Hosein has a poke at it but misses.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Blocked out.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Hosein taps it to point.
Match Reports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.4 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 238, are 117/5. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.