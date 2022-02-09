India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Flicked past square leg for one.
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, glorious! Very full, on off. Sundar drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
DRINKS! West Indies have broken the partnership. Unlucky for KL Rahul who was looking so good but missed his half-century by a run. The Windies have an opening now and will look to chip in with more wickets. Washington Sundar walks out to the middle. India continue to keep the left-right combination.
29.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Dear, oh dear! That is poor from these two. There should not have been a run out for India at this stage. Just like that, West Indies have a big wicket! Full and outside off. Driven by Rahul to the left of sweeper cover. The first run is taken with ease. There is no calling for the second and there is a bit of confusion but they set off for the second. But strangely, Rahul stops for a second right at the middle of the pitch! Akeal Hosein throws the ball and Shai Hope does the rest at his end!
We have special invitees in the ground as the Under-19 World Cup-winning team, INDIA is in the stadium. The entire squad is here after beating England Under-19 in the final. India are the most successful team at the Under-19 World Cup and this was their 5th title win.
29.3 overs (2 Runs) In the slot and Rahul goes for the heave. It goes off the inner half to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to cover.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Yadav goes for the drive but gets the inside edge past square leg for one.
Change. Kemar Roach is brought back into the attack.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Pushed to long off for one.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great adjustment by Suryakumar Yadav! He charges down a bit. Only a bit so Allen drops it short and outside off. But Yadav adjusts well and cuts it away. The man at point dives to his left but cannot stop it.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Driven back to the bowler. Allen dives to his left but cannot stop it. It goes to long off for one.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Yadav goes back and pushes it to sweeper cover for one. Things are looking a bit too easy for these two in the middle now.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely driven straight to short cover and a fumble there allows India a single.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Yadav flicks it towards long on for one.
27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Shorter, on off. Rahul waits for it and then plays it very late. He guides it to the third man fence. He is looking in great touch now.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Yadav slaps it to sweeper cover for one.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter, around off. A bit of extra bounce but Rahul guides it to sweeper cover for one.
27.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as an arrow! Rahul puts on his dancing shoes and gets to the pitch of this flighted ball. He then smokes it straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Pushed to long off for one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Oi, what happened there? Akeal Hosein bowls it flatter, on middle. There is a bit of turn and bounce. Yadav is beaten all ends up whole looking to block. The keeper fumbles but they don't cross ends.
Change of ends for Akeal Hosein.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Yet another easy single to end the over. Shorter, at the body and Yadav works it towards backward square leg for one.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter, around off. Rahul works it past the diving point fielder for one.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter, around off. Yadav punches it to short cover. The man at cover gets to his left and half-stops it. Single.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Short and outside off. Yadav cuts it wide of sweeper cover and sprints back for the second.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, outside off. Yadav slaps it past point and gets a couple as the fielder in the deep cuts it off.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg. Yadav sweeps it towards short fine leg.
Fabian Allen is set to bowl now.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pumped by Rahul! He is getting a move on now! Short and outside off. He muscles it over mid on and finds the boundary. 100 up for India. It has been slow going for them.
25.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary for Rahul! A well-directed bumper by Odean Smith! KL Rahul goes for the pull but gets the top edge to the fine leg fence.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Yadav cuts it wide of point. The man at third man runs to his right and stops it. That brings up the 50-run stand between these two, off 83 balls.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Yadav wrists it towards short mid-wicket.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body. Rahul pulls it along the ground to fine leg for one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off. Rahul plays it back to the bowler.
