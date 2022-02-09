India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter, spinning in, on middle, Brooks pushes to covers.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Now Akeal Hosein punches off the back foot towards deep cover for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, drilled down to wide long on for a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, pushed back to Sundar.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Brooks wrists it to square leg.
24.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Makes full use of it! Tossed up, on off. Shamarh Brooks thumps it over cow corner for a maximum.
24.1 overs (3 Runs) Flatter and on off. Brooks steers it to the third man region for a brace. A no ball given as there was an extra man standing outside the circle. Free hit coming up.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. Hosein thinks to ramp it away but leaves it alone in the end. 158 needed in 156 balls.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Thakur drags his length ball, on off. Hosein gets on his toes as he defends this.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Brooks plays it square on the off side for a run.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Hosein hops and punches it to the left of mid off and takes a quick single.
23.2 overs (0 Run) On off, on a length. Blocked out.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling outside off. Hosein looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
22.6 overs (0 Run) A flighted ball, way outside off. Asking Shamarh Brooks to drive and he misses his attempted shot.
22.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Brooks works it to mid-wicket.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, this is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
22.3 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed through covers for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn for Chahal. Around off, lands and spins away. Brooks looks to defend but misses.
22.1 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on middle. Brooks prods to defend but manages to get an inside edge and it almost rolls back onto the stumps.
Akeal Hosein makes his way to the middle.
21.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hook, line and sinker! Another one bites the dust! Rohit Sharma keeps rotating his bowlers and they are all getting the reward. A short ball, on middle. Jason Holder instinctively goes for the pull. But the ball gets high on him and takes the top edge. The ball flies high in the air to deep mid-wicket and Deepak Hooda takes it well. Good placement by Rohit Sharma and good execution by Shardul Thakur.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Left alone.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, way outside off. Holder shuffles a bit across and leaves it alone. Wide not given and Holder is not happy with it.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, pushed to deep cover for one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Holder hits it aerially over point. The sweeper cover comes across and cuts it off. Just a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, way outside off. Holder leaves it alone.
After that wicket-taking over, Prasidh Krishna is taken off. Shardul Thakur (5-1-19-0) replaces him.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter, slower and keeps low as well. Brooks plays it late to backward point.
20.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to deep point.
20.4 overs (0 Run) This one just holds in the surface. Holder looks to push but mistimes it back to Chahal.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Full, flighted on middle. Holder defends on the front foot.
20.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to short fine leg for a single.
20.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brooks hits to the longer side and all the way for a six! Full and on off. Shamarh Brooks slog-sweeps it over cow corner for a biggie. It was a googly but Brooks read it right away.
