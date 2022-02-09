India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, eased down to long off for a single to end the over.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Another short delivery from Hosein and Rahul pulls it to the mid-wicket fence. Welcome boundary as well.
24.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but nothing doing! Tossed up, on middle. Rahul misses his sweep and gets hit on the pads. There were two noises, might have been an inside edge on it. Yeah, there was some glove on it. UltraEdge confirms it.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Yadav pushes it to long off for a single.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, full, pushed to cover.
24.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off. Yadav opens the bat face and guides it to the left of point. The fielder dives and gets his hands on it. It rolls away but the man at short third man chases it and keeps it to a couple.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Rahul drops it to point where the fielder dives to his left to stop it.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, on off, tucked away to deep square leg for a single.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Yadav punches it to mid off.
23.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav keeps it out.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling on the pads, this is hit to the fine leg region for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Defended to covers.
22.6 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on off. Yadav works it to point.
22.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Rahul makes room and drives it to deep cover. One.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Touch short, on middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle, pushed to covers.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Joseph keeps it in the channel outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive but misses it completely.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
21.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Yadav looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angles it on the pads. Rahul misses his flick. It goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Yadav looks to push but gets a thick outside edge to third man for one.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Rahul taps it towards cover and takes a quick single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Akeal Hosein bowls it on the pada again. Yadav gets hit on the pads. LBW appeal turned down as it was sliding down leg.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads and Yadav works it to mid-wicket.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Darted on middle. Played back to the bowler.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on off. Blocked out.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Pushed down the ground for one.
20.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome into the attack Akeal Hosein! He starts with a loosener, short ball, on middle. Rahul rocks back and pulls it all the way over cow corner for a biggie.
