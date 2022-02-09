India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Brooks works it to long on for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Pooran drills it to long off for a single.
Change. Washington Sundar to bowl now.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Pooran nails the pull shot along the ground. But it goes straight towards deep mid-wicket. Just a single then.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Punched to deep cover for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Good keeping! A sharp short one by Thakur. Brooks misses the pull and Pant throws himself to his left to gather it with one hand. The ball moved quite a bit after passing the batter but Pant does well.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Pushed to backward point. Three dots in a row.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Didn't carry! Short and outside off. Brooks cracks it towards backward point. It is dipping and Suryakumar Yadav gets forward to gather it. But it drops just sort of his hands.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Brooks pushes it to point.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Pooran defends it towards cover where the fielder puts a dive to his right and stops it.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, pushed to long off for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Worked back to the bowler. Chahal fails to gather it cleanly and it goes to long on. Single.
That six was a huge one and the ball cannot be retrieved from the stands. Out comes the box and the umpires change the ball
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pooran gets off the mark in style! Short and on middle. Pooran rocks back and pulls it way over the mid-wicket fence. Rohit Sharma is not at all happy. He is not happy that Chahal switched to 'round the wicket to bowl the Free Hit.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Pooran gets forward to block. They check for the front-foot no ball and Chahal is guilty! Pooran has a Free Hit to get off the mark!
DRINKS! India on the front foot. They have done exceptionally well to keep the pressure. West Indies need a big partnership and will hope the skipper, Nicholas Pooran, plays a match-winning knock here as he comes out to the middle.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Gone this time! Chahal gets a wicket and the batter who was looking good for West Indies is walking back! This is tossed up, a bit wide outside off. Shai Hope looks to get another boundary off Chahal and drags it from outside off. He slog-sweeps it but hits it very flat. The ball goes to the right of long on. Suryakumar Yadav moves to his right and takes the catch. 186 needed in 202 balls, the required rate is over 5.5 now.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Hope gets forward to block it with ease.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single now. Shorter and on the body. Hope shuffles a bit and then manages to flick it to fine leg for a single. 2 from that over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Hope ends up tapping it towards point.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Quite full, outside off. Hope drives it to mid off. Dot again.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. A bit of away shape and Hope punches it to cover.
15.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and wide outside off. Hope leaves this one.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Thakur bowls it full and on the pads. Brooks flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a single.
Match Reports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.3 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 238, are 65/3. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.