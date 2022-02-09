India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) Play and miss! For a second, I thought there was a edge there! Back of a length, outside off. Yadav looks to run it down to third man but the ball shapes away and goes past the bat. Hope dives to his right to gather it.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle. Rahul takes a step down the track and works it to mid on. Easy single in the end. Quick but easy.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter, outside off. Yadav glides it to third man for one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Brisk single. Length and outside off. Rahul gets the inside edge back on the pads. The ball rolls away to the off side and they sneak in a quick single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Yadav turns it to deep square leg for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Rahul pushes it to deep cover for one.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short and outside off. Yadav rises and looks to cut it away but misses. Another maiden for Jason Holder.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Right on the money. Test-match line and length by Holder. Yadav offers his bat in defence.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Yadav goes for the drive but gets the inside edge towards short mid-wicket. The fielder moves across and stops it.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Angling into the body. Yadav tucks it to short mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Blocked out again by Yadav.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full, on off. Blocked out.
17.6 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Kemar Roach screams in frustration! This is a perfect delivery and should have been taken. Full and outside off. Rahul is forced to play at it and gets the outside edge. The ball goes to the right of the keeper. Hope dives that side but cannot keep the ball in his gloves. Should have been taken!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Rahul works it down past backward point and wants a single. But Allen steams to his left and dives to stop it. Yadav sends Rahul black.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter, around off. Rahul shuffles and taps it towards the short mid-wicket region.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle. Yadav looks to punch it but gets it off the inner half to fine leg for one.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on the pads. Flicked wide of deep backward square leg for a couple now.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body. Rahul heaves it wide of deep backward square leg. But the fielder runs to his left and keeps it to one.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, outside off. Yadav works it past point for one. It is a no ball as Roach has overstepped. Free Hit coming up.
Change. Kemar Roach (5-0-22-1) is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body. Yadav pulls it in the air but the ball bounces before going towards fine leg.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A rare error from Holder and Yadav makes full use of it! Full and down the leg side. He flicks it away past the keeper and the ball runs to the fine leg fence.
16.4 overs (0 Run) No room on that. On a length, just outside off. All that Yadav does is block it back.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads. Flicked to mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Very full, on the pads. Worked to mid on for a quick single. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Shorter, around off. It comes back in and beats Rahul's attempted punch.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Length ball, just outside off. Yadav has a poke but the ball shapes away and goes past the outside edge.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Smith bowls it full now, on middle. Yadav looks to flick it away but gets a leading edge to covers.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Smith bowls a full toss, on the body. Yadav drives it well to the wide long on fence. 50 up for India.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A full one, outside off. Yadav drives it towards mid off.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Yadav cuts it but Allen dives to his right at point to stop it.
