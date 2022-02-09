India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is hit to deep point for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! Yuzvendra Chahal continues to bowl on middle, the ball lands again and spins away. Brooks lunges to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is eased down to long on.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up, on middle. Hope whips it away and gets hit in the air. But it goes wide of long on and runs to the fence. Brilliant strokeplay.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant from Chahal! This one lands on middle and spins away. It beats the outside edge of Hope's attempted defence and also whizzes past the off pole.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, fuller, Hope prods and defends.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling from Prasidh Krishna! Short of a length, outside off. Brooks looks to push but misses it.
13.5 overs (0 Run) A pacy short ball, on middle. Brooks lets it through to the keeper.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Hope gets a thick outside edge on his attempted drive. The ball goes to third man for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball, extra pace as well, outside off. Hope slashes and misses.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! Length ball, outside off. Hope guides it to the left of point where Suryakumar Yadav puts a dive to stop it.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn there! It lands on off and spins away. Brooks gets on the front foot and looks to defend but gets beaten.
12.5 overs (1 Run) This is drilled down to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, pushed to mid on.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes inside out now does Hope, over covers and takes a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Hope gets on the front foot to defend.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, slower in the air, on off. Hope prods and blocks it out.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Length and way outside off. Left alone.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Brooks, on the back foot, works it to point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, way outside off. Shamarh Brooks looks to drive but fails to get ay bat on it.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Hint of away shape there, on a length, on off. Brooks defends it out.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Brooks blocks it out.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Brooks gets on his toes and punches it to covers.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, this is hit to cover.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle, Brooks wrists it to deep square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed to covers.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Blocked out.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up again, Brooks looks to drive but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Hope flicks it to square leg for a single.
