India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS! A really good start for West Indies as they have snapped up 3 early wickets. This Indian middle order isn't the most experienced one and if the visitors get one more wicket, they would be well and truly on top. This stand holds the key for India.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Just a single from the over then! This is full and outside off. Rahul squeezes it out to point.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on off, pushed to mid off.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Extra pace there from Holder, full and on middle. Rahul closes his bat face too early and gets a soft leading edge on the off side.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Rahul punches off the back foot to point.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav punches it to deep point for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Yadav blocks it out.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Fullish delivery, outside off. KL Rahul drives it through covers. The sweeper cover moves to his right and stops it with his foot. Two taken in the end.
13.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely delivery! Odean Smith continues to impress! On a length, just outside off. KL Rahul gets beaten as he looks to defend.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, targeting the stumps. Rahul gets on his toes as he blocks this one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Way outside off, on a length. Left alone.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the body. Yadav gets the inside edge on the pads while looking to flick. It goes off the thigh guard towards square leg. There is a bit of yes and no but they go for the single. Rahul makes it quite easily in the end.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Blocked out.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A solid defence to end the over. Maiden for Jason Holder.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Rahul blocks it off the outer half to point.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Rahul defends it on the off side.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off, shaping away. Left alone.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length. Blocked out.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Rahul steps forward and defends it out.
Suryakumar Yadav is set to bat now for India. Here he is. India need a big stand between these two now.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Big, big wicket for West Indies! It is the delivery outside off that gets Virat Kohli yet again! Odean Smith starts the over with a wicket and ends with a big wicket as well. On a length, outside off, it nips away a touch. Virat Kohli puts in half a stride and looks to drive but gets the outside edge. Shai Hope does the rest with the gloves. India are in a real spot of trouble now. Odean Smith is pumped up and why wouldn't he be!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Kohli pushes off the inner half back to the bowler.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Length and way outside off. Kohli cuts it straight to the man at backward point.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short of a length, outside off. Virat Kohli punches it off the back foot through cover-point and bags a boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on off. Kohli mistimes his pull to mid-wicket.
KL Rahul is the new batter for India at number 4.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The experiment and the move to sent Pant to the top of the order has not worked in India's favor. This is short and way outside off. Pant looks to pull this wayward delivery but ends up getting a top edge. It flies towards square leg where Jason Holder moves to his left and takes it. West Indies are off to a good start. Odean Smith troubled Pant in his previous over and gets better of him now.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tidy start from Jason Holder! Around off, on a length. Kohli keeps it out.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Defended out.
10.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given! Touch fuller, on middle. Kohli looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but that was likely going down with the angle. Maybe, a bit too high as well.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and Pant could have been in trouble! Around off. Pant hits it to mid off and calls for a quick single. Nicholas Pooran at mid off has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Pant puts in a dive but a direct hit would have been very close.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Holder drifts this full ball, on the pads. Kohli whips it to deep square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Kohli blocks it on the off side.
