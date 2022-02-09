India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden to start from Shardul Thakur! Length ball, outside off. Shai Hope shoulders arms to it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good shape from Thakur, outside off. Hope gets his bat down and blocks it.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length and targeting the stumps. Hope gets behind the line of the ball and defends it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Hope blocks it out.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, hint of away shape, outside off. Hope knocks it to covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on middle. Hope defends it on the leg side.
Who will use the other new ball? It is Shardul Thakur.
0.6 over (3 Runs) Good running! Length and on off. Hope looks to push but gets an inside edge, in the gap through mid-wicket and they take three runs.
0.5 over (0 Run) On middle, on a length. Hope blocks it out.
0.4 over (0 Run) Slants a full ball, on the pads, flicked to square leg.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller, swinging in, on middle. Hope pushes it to mid on.
0.2 over (1 Run) Length ball, on off. King looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge to third man for a single. He is off the mark as well.
0.1 over (1 Run) A full ball, shaping away outside off, pushed to covers for a single. Shai Hope and West Indies are underway.
