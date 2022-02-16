India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
9.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A huge mix-up! Angled into the pads. Kishan gets it to the off side. There was lack of communication and lot of confusion for the single. In the end the throw was late and both the batters were safe.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, sliding down leg. Kishan whips it through mid-wicket for a single. The spinners have done well to pull things back for the visitors.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, sliding into the pads. Kohli pushes it to long on for a run.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on middle and leg. Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for two runs.
8.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Quicker and flatter, on the pads. Kishan looks to heave it across the line but misses. The ball rolls to fine leg off the pads. They collect a leg bye.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Kohli eases it to cover for a single.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, on the pads, Kohli clips it through mid-wicket. The batters push hard for two and get two.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A really good over by Chase comes to an end. A short ball, on leg. Kishan fails to deal with it and get hit on the pads.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Touch short, around off. Kishan cuts it towards backward point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 for India.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit Sharma tries to get going yet again but could not clear the man in the deep. India lose their first wicket. Floated, full and on off. Rohit Sharma gets low and slog-sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket. The ball goes miles up in the air. Odean Smith keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a sharp catch near the ropes.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Kishan drives it through covers for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Kishan pushes it towards extra cover.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is worked through mid-wicket. Just 5 runs come off the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Sharma drills it down to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Kishan clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off. Kishan sweeps it to the leg side.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and short, outside off. Sharma punches it through the cover region for another single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads. Kishan flicks it to square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off. Sharma gets and inside edge to fine leg. A beautiful delivery to end the over. Just a single off it. India are at 58/0 at the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on the pads. Kishan clips it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Played back to the bowler.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Make that three! These dots are coming in the final over of the Powerplay. This has done the trick for the visitors. Floated, full and down leg. Kishan sweeps it to short fine leg.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! Swing and a miss this time! Tossed up, outside off. Some extra bounce on offer. Kishan gets low and looks to cut it away but misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off. Kishan pushes it to point with soft hands.
Follow the India vs West Indies 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 158, are 80/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2022 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.