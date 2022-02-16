India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (0 Run) A couple of inches on either side of the fielder and it would have been a boundary. Short and wide, Nicholas Pooran waits for it and thumps it but straight to the point fielder.
9.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted wide yorker, spilled beyond the tramline. Wided.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off. Pooran taps it towards point.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Pooran and he is going through the gears now. A length ball, angled into the body. Pooran picks it up off his hips and picks up a boundary at the backward square leg fence.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, close to the off pole. Chase hops back and opens the face of the bat to steer this through cover-point for a run.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) The call is for two and they get it with ease. A good length ball, around off. Chase hits it uppishly through the cover region and picks up a couple of runs.
9.1 overs (0 Run) CLOSE! The bat was about to hit the stumps. Good length ball, outside off, a slower one. Chase looks to drive it away but misses and then his blade slips out of his hands but luckily for him it falls besides the leg pole.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nicholas Pooran has had enough and breaks the shackles. Down the leg side and shorter in length. Pooran rocks back and pulls it all the way over the square leg fence for a biggie.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle. This is turned through mid-wicket for a run.
Review! Yuzvendra Chahal does enough to convince Rohit Sharma to take the review. Sharma thinks the impact is outside the line. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the impact is outside the line and the on-field decision of NOT OUT stands. India lose a review now.
8.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Another shout for LBW but the umpire nods his head. Flatter again, around off and sliding in. Roston Chase tries to get inside the line of the ball and paddle it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads and Yuzvendra Chahal wants to review it. Sharma does go for it and UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the impact is outside the line of off stump and hence the onfield decision stays.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A tad bit shorter, on leg. Pooran works it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, around leg. Pooran hops on the back foot looking to flick it away but misses. He gets hit on the pads and the hosts appeal but nothing given. They don't go for the review this time.
8.1 overs (0 Run) This is dragged down, around leg. Nicholas Pooran hangs back in his crease and tries to pull it away. He misses and the ball rolls on the leg side off his pads.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On off. Chase defends it off the front foot.
7.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A bit of drama and a bit of confusion but it's just a dot ball in the end. It's the wrong 'un again and it is sliding down leg. Roston Chase looks to flick it away but seems to have missed the ball as a wide is called. India want to take the review but the umpires have themselves gone upstairs to check for a stumping. The caught behind will be checked first and UltraEdge confirms that the ball came off the pads. Chase has his back leg firmly planted inside the crease so it isn't a stumping either. The umpire does reverse his wide decision though.
Review! Rohit Sharma wants to take a review but against a wide. Kohli thinks there was a double sound and so do the other players. The review is for stumping as the third umpire confirms. The UltraEdge confirms no bat is involved. Although the pad is involved. That means the wide call needs to be overturned. For the stumping check, the replays confirm the foot was behind the crease. The final decision is not out.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter delivery, sliding down leg and Chase looks to flick but misses. This is close to the leg pole but wided.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter again, on off. Nicholas Pooran punches it down to long off for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Much better from Bishnoi. A bit more flight on it, around off and skidding through. Pooran looks to cover drive but misses.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bishnoi seems to be in a rush at the moment. Quicker again, well outside off. Pooran let's it through.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This one keeps low! Quicker, around off. Pooran sets up to cut it away but gets beaten by the lack of bounce.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An attempted googly. Shorter and outside off. A bit too wide though and it is signalled as a wide.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Bishnoi starts off with a flatter delivery, on off. Pooran hangs back and nudges it on the off side.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On off. Chase defends it out.
Roston Chase is the new man in.
Review! West Indies take a review for lbw. The on-field decision is OUT. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows three reds and Kyle Mayers brilliant knock comes to an end.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Yuzvendra Chahal could have had a wicket off his first delivery but has broken the partnership now. This is on a length and is sliding in from around off. Kyle Mayers gets low to slog it away but misses the ball completely. He gets rapped on the pads and the hosts go up in unison. The umpire takes his time and raises the dreaded finger. Mayers reviews and UltraEdge confirms that there's no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the impact is in line and the ball is just clipping the top of off. Mayers will have to walk back.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Oh what a beauty! How has this missed the stumps. Rohit Sharma looks up to the skies. Tossed up, around off. Mayers looks to defend but misses. This one flies off the deck and hits Mayers high on the pads.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Pooran clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on off. Pooran defends it out.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's what you call nerves! Ravi Bishnoi did so well to take the catch but made an error in judgment. This is nicely tossed up, on middle. Nicholas Pooran launches it high and towards the long off fence. Bishnoi settles under it and takes a fine catch but walks back and he has his foot on the ropes. The umpire just wants to make sure and goes upstairs and the soft signal is out. The replay shows that Bishnoi had his foot planted on the ropes, so it will be NOT OUT! Maximum!
Spin for the first time as Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Mayers cuts it to point but not in the gap. At the end of Powerplay, West Indies are 50/1.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Fortune favours the brave and well, Mayers is brave enough to move around the crease. A slower full-length delivery, outside off. Mayers comes down the track and throws his blade at it. The ball flies off the outside edge and over the wicket-keeper for a boundary at third man.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! An off-pace delivery, on a length, outside off. Mayers hangs his blade out but fails to connect it at all.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mayers sets himself up beautifully and bags a boundary. Back of a length, outside off. Mayers shuffles across and short jabs it over square leg for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Pooran pushes it to cover for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Harshal Patel starts with a slower delivery. A length ball, outside off, no pace on offer. Pooran gets deceived by it and only watches it sail past it as it dies near the keeper.
