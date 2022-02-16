India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! That is all we have from this match. The second match of the series will be played on the same ground on the 18th of February. That match will begin at 7 pm IST (1.30 pm GMT). India have a 1-0 lead and will be looking to seal the series. Whereas West Indies will be looking to bounce back and take it to a decider. Do join us then. Goodbye and take care!
Ravi Bishnoi wins the Man of the Match award for his exceptional spell with the ball on debut. He says, his nerves have settled in by now. Mentions, he is really happy to represent India in the T20I format. Adds, he was just aiming to bowl stump to stump but he erred in lines several times and would hope to improve the same in the next game. Adds, he hasn't played a game with dew on the ball. Adds it is a dream come true to win the Player of the Match on debut.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain says that they should have finished it off sooner but trying to do things a bit different didn't work out well. He adds that the bowlers were brilliant to restrict such a good batting side to a modest total and admits that they were not clinical enough with the bat. He mentions that Ravi Bishnoi is a real talent and that is why he has been drafted into the side and can bowl anywhere, this also helps to rotate the bowlers. He also mentions that someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out which is a bit hard on him but Venkatesh Iyer just gives them the extra option with the ball at the moment. He also mentions that all the guys are great professionals and they understand that they need to remain patient for their opportunities and the coaching staff is clear enough to tell them that the ones who are in form will get a run of games in order to maintain that momentum. About Kishan, he says that it's their job to make sure that they do not put too much pressure on his shoulders.
West Indies skipper, Kieron Pollard says, it was a good game of cricket. To take the game down to the 19th over that feels good. Adds, they were like 20 to 30 runs short and were hurt majorly in the Powerplay. Adds, they need to play well as they progress. Adds, they will continue to work on the errors. Says, he wants his bowlers to be fresh and hopefully have a good impact on the next game.
Time for the Presentation...
Suryakumar Yadav is up for a quick chat. He says looking at the dew, he had a chat with Pant in the dugout and noticed the ball is running faster when hit squarer of the wicket. Adds, he asked Iyer to play good shots and have intent and is really happy with the way he played. Says he thinks the opposition spinners bowled really well but later due to the dew they were unable to get grip off the surface.
West Indies seemed to be 20 runs or so short to begin with and with the dew coming into play, it was always going to be a tough ask for their bowlers. This was true, at least for the Powerplay as the pacers were hammered all around the park by Rohit Sharma. The first over of spin from Akeal Hosein too proved to be expensive but then Roston Chase came on and he picked up the Indian skipper. After that, both spinners bowled in tandem and kept on stemming the flow of runs. Kishan and Kohli too fell to the spinners and the Windies started to believe. This belief was shattered as Suryakumar Yadav hit the boundaries at the right times for the opposition and ended Windies hopes. They will now look to put on a better batting performance in the next match and will look to better their death bowling as well.
After that early blitz from Rohit Sharma, India looked to be chasing the target down with overs to spare. It was not the case though as after Sharma fell, things got slowed down. Ishan Kishan did make 35 runs but they came at a struggle and he failed to build on it. Kohli was dismissed shortly after Kishan and suddenly the required rate was rising up. Suryakumar Yadav though remained fairly calm and along with the inexperienced Venkatesh Iyer, made sure that the scoreboard kept ticking over and the bad balls were sent to the fence. This 48-run stand was the difference and India won the contest with 7 balls to spare.
India looked to be in a bit of jeopardy but have managed to get over the line in the end and go 1-0 up in the three-match series thanks to a brilliant partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer. A top effort from the West Indies bowlers but in the end, they go home empty-handed yet again.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! GAME OVER! Suryakumar Yadav wins the game in style for his team. Tossed up, full and on off. Iyer gets under it and smokes it over the long on fence. No chance for the fielder in the deep. INDIA WIN THE GAME BY 6 wickets.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and league. Suryakumar Yadav flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav has ice in his veins. Tossed up, full and wide outside off. Suryakumar Yadav uses his hands really well and cuts it through point for a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Iyer comes down the track and eases it to long on for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Angled in , on middle. Yadav makes room and drives it through the cover region for a single.
Fabian Allen (1-0-10-0) to bowl the penultimate over. Just 9 needed now off 12 balls. Can Allen do something spectacular here?
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer looks to be in a hurry now. Full toss and on off. Iyer stands tall and hits it over the bowler's head for a boundary at long on. India inching closer to the finish line.
Suryakumar Yadav gets hit on the helmet and the umpire signals for the physio to come out for a mandatory concussion chacek. SKY seems fine and play will continue.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A full-toss on the bodyline. Suryakumar Yadav looks to heave it across the line but misses. It flies to the off side off the back of the blade. They take one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Iyer looks to heave it away but inside-edges it towards fine leg. They take one.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A full-length ball, outside off. Iyer drives it through covers. The fielder in the deep does well to stop the boundary. Two taken.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav shuffles across and works it through mid-wicket for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on leg. Iyer flicks it over mid on for a single.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is the over that India were after. Back of a length, on top of leg. Suryakumar Yadav gets inside the line and muscles it over the fine leg fence for a biggie. 13 runs off the over.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRISP! A full-length ball, wide outside off. Yadav goes after it and slashes it through the cover region for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Oh just short! A length ball, angling down leg. Iyer waits for the ball and tries to paddle it over short fine leg fielder but fails to middle it. They take one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Romario Shepherd steams in with a length ball, on middle and leg. Yadav stays back and flicks it to mid-wicket for one run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Iyer nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Iyer advances down the track and looks to heave it away but misses.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Iyer tucks it to mid-wicket. They take a single. It's been 10 balls since the last boundary.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! West Indies cannot bowl extras at this moment. It is fuller and wide outside off. Iyer does not go after it. Wide called.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg. Yadav pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Fuller, sliding down leg. Iyer clips it to fine leg for one. 35 needed of 26 balls. Still a good equation for India.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A full-length ball, outside off. Yadav wrists it down to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length, just outside the tramline. Yadav tries to reach out but fails. Wide called.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! A length ball, on middle. Yadav looks to heave it across the line but misses to get hit high on the pads. Pooran appeals from behind the stumps but the bowler shows no interest.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Suryakumar Yadav pushes it to cover.
