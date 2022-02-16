India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and slower, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav pulls it down to deep square leg for another single. India need 38 runs to win off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, Iyer flicks it through square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, down the leg side. Venkatesh Iyer flicks it away fine and the ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
Venkatesh Iyer comes in at number 6.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rishabh Pant is livid with himself and he should be! Banged into the deck, slower and on the body. Pant swivels back and looks to lift it over short fine leg but there's no pace on the ball to work with. Pant ends up getting it off the top edge and the ball loops up towards short fine leg. Odean Smith takes a dolly and out comes the 'salute send-off' from Sheldon Cottrell. 44 required off 33 balls. Can the Windies pull off the unthinkable?
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, slower and around off. Pant uses his wrists to pull it finer. He doesn't get it fine enough and it will just be a couple.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Right back at the bowler! Fullish delivery, on middle. Rishabh Pant skips down the track and hammers it right back at the bowler. Sheldon Cottrell cannot get his body out of the way and makes a good stop at the expense of getting a body blow though.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! A full toss, on off. Yadav drives it straight to the fielder at extra cover.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav is a master of that shot. Slower one, banged in around off. SKY makes just a bit of room and waits for it patiently. He then just ramps it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Almost yorker length, around off. Pant digs it out towards extra cover for a quick single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! Very full and very wide. Pant leaves it alone but the umpire deems it's just inside the tramline.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On the body, Pant just dabs it down towards the vacant mid-wicket region and races back for the second.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length, a bit slower and angled at the body. Pant with a short-arm jab towards square leg. The fielder over there does well to get low to his right and make a half stop. The batters get a couple.
Change. Odean Smith (1-0-22-0) is back into the attack now.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On off. Yadav defends it out. 55 runs required now off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now on the other side. On middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it past short fine leg and picks up another boundary. With that, the 100 comes up for India as well.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Positive intent is shown right from the off by Suryakumar Yadav. Quicker and shorter, outside off. SKY rocks back and cuts it hard behind point. The fielder from deep point runs around and puts in the dive but it goes in vain. A boundary for SKY.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! This game has turned on its head in a space of four deliveries! Nicely flighted, around off. Virat Kohli uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball but doesn't go through with the shot. He just tries to caress the ball and ends up lifting it straight towards the man at the long off fence. Kieron Pollard takes the simplest of catches and Fabian Allen has done the trick for his team. Two set batters dismissed and West Indies will now believe.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. This is driven through mid on for one more.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Looks for two but it will only be a single. On off, this is pushed down to long off for a run.
Rishabh Pant comes in at number 4. India need 65 runs off 48 balls. They still have ample batting to come and have the power-hitters to chase this down.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! 'Catch it' is the call and Roston Chase winds up a brilliant spell with his second wicket of the night. Chase angles it on a length and into leg side. Ishan Kishan gets cramped for room and hence looks to use the depth of the crease to muscle it across. Kishan pulls it flat and the ball goes straight down the throat of the fielder at the mid-wicket fence. Fabian Allen, one of the best fielders in the world isn't going to drop that one. Ishan Kishan's troubled stay at the crease comes to an end. 65 still needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Kohli dabs it 'round the corner to rotate the strike.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller, around off and at 107 kph. Kishan drills it down to long off for just a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Kohli makes room and Chase follows him down the leg side. Kohli brooms it towards deep backward square leg for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is nicely driven through mid on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery, very full and this one ends up being a yorker around the off pole. Ishan Kishan looks to jam it out on the off side but misses.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle. This is pulled down to deep mid-wicket for one more.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and sliding into leg. Kohli backs away and looks to flick it leg side. The ball gets the inside edge and goes off the pads onto the off side. They sneak in a quick run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Slowed up and angled into middle and leg. Kishan seems to be winding up for the big shot but has to adjust and just eases it down to wide long on for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter, on off. Kohli rocks back and cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely use of the feet from Virat Kohli. On a length, around off. Kohli steps down the track and hits it straight, over the bowler's head and for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) The early call is for two but it will only be a single. Kishan makes room leg side and Hosein follows him. Kishan works it towards deep mid-wicket for just a single.
