India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Floated, full and on off. Pooran blocks it back to the bowler with soft hands.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Pollard clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Pollard gets inside the line and blocks it back to the bowler.
Will Ravi Bishnoi finish his spell now? No, not yet. Yuzvendra Chahal (2-0-15-1) comes in to replace him.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicholas Pooran makes sure to end the over on a good note. 13 runs come off it with a wicket. A short ball, outside off. Pooran stands back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
The skipper, Kieron Pollard walks out to bat now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! The ploy to push Akeal Hosein up the order does not work as per planned. Back of a length, on off. Akeal Hosein looks to hook it away but ends up hitting it high in the air towards the leg side. Deepak Chahar calls for the catch and races after it. He keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a solid catch. West Indies in a spot of bother.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angled down leg. Pooran stays back and nudges it to mid-wicket for another single. Rohit Sharma is wiping the ball here, looks like there is some dew on offer.
13.3 overs (1 Run) No timing on this one! Fuller, on off. Hosein lofts it towards mid on for a single.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is what he is here to do. Akeal Hosein breaks his shackles. Back of a length, outside off. Akeal Hosein makes some room and hammers it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on leg. Pooran clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
Deepak Chahar (2-0-15-0) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) What an eventful over by Ravi Bishnoi. He has settled in really well for his first game. A googly, outside off, this one flies off the deck. Hosein looks to chase it but misses.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, full, on off. Hosein is early into his flick shot. The ball flies off the outside edge towards point for no run.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Wow, this is close! Tossed up, outside off, it skids off the deck and stays low. Akeal Hosein looks to cut it away but misses. Pant and Bishnoi put a stifled appeal for caught behind as they think there was an underedge.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker and full, wide outside off. Akeal Hosein looks to chase it but misses. Wide called.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full, on off. Hosein comes forward and chips it back to the bowler off the toe-end. It almost carries.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! Looped up, full and wide outside off. Pooran reaches out and pushes it through covers for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and short, outside off. Hosein shuffles across and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full length, on the pads. Akeal Hosein flicks it to mid-wicket for a single. A tidy start with the ball for Venkatesh Iyer, 4 runs off it. A really good decision by Rohit Sharma to use him now after West Indies have lost wickets in quick succession.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Iyer dishes it full, around middle and leg. Pooran clips it towards mid on for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Second dot of the over. Iyer bowls it on a length, outside off. Pooran hangs back and cuts it hard to point. Not in the gap though.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Akeal Hosein guides it to third man for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, near the off pole. Akeal Hosein gets behind the line and blocks it out.
Venkatesh Iyer comes into the attack now.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Pooran pushes it towards cover for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and fuller, around off. Hosein just about manages to get a bat on it.
Akeal Hosein comes in at number 5.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! One wicket has brought two for young Ravi Bishnoi! Bishnoi tosses it up, on off. Rovman Powell tries to take him on early on and clears the front leg. He tries to force it over long on and to be fair, the ball is in his hitting arc. Powell gets it off the toe end of the bat and the ball goes flat towards the long on fence. Venkatesh Iyer over there takes a simple catch and West Indies digging a hole for themselves at the moment as the dangerous Powell perishes.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another googly, around off. Powell defends it off the front foot.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding! Fuller, on off. Rovman Powell with a skillful shot first up as he gets inside the line of the ball and paddles it really fine. The fielder from short fine leg gives the chase and cuts it out. Two taken.
Rovman Powell is the new man in.
Review! Roston Chase takes the review for lbw! The on-field decision is out. The UltraEdge shows there is a flat line as the ball passes the blade. The Ball Tracker later confirms three reds and Ravi Bishnoi can celebrate his maiden T20I wicket. West Indies lose a wicket and a review.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ravi Bishnoi has his first wicket in international cricket! Another quicker delivery, on a length and around off. The ball just goes on with the arm and skids through nicely. Roston Chase prods forward and looks to nudge it on the leg side but misses. The ball goes on to hit in plumb in front and the dreaded finger is raised in a flash. After a bit of discussion, Chase does review. UltraEdge shows that there' no bat involved and Ball Tracker comes up with three reds. Roston Chase's struggle comes to an end.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and a wide is signalled.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Roston Chase is looking edgy out there. Quicker one, angled into the pads. The ball skids on and Chase misses the flick. He gets hit on the pads but it is probably sliding down leg.
