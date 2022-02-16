India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries just keep on coming! Drifted onto the pads, Sharma sweeps hard and gets it over backward square leg. The ball runs away into the vacant fence and 13 runs come off that over. 101 more required off 90 balls now.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on off. Sharma defends it under the eyeline.
4.4 overs (1 Run) darted into middle and leg. This is turned through mid-wicket for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The fifty partnership is up between these two in little to no time. Flatter delivery, sliding down leg. Kishan goes deep in his crease and tickles it past short fine leg for back-to-back boundaries.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! On a length, turning in from around off. Ishan Kishan gets in position early and sweeps it behind square for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On off. Kishan leans in to defend.
Akeal Hosein comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fourth boundary in the over and 22 runs come off it! Short again, this time it's not that high. Rohit Sharma pulls it with ease and the ball flies over the square leg fence. West Indies need wickets now or else they could be in big trouble.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries are coming at a hemmoraghing rate now. Not quite a half-volley but Sharma hits through the line and beats the man at mid off to collect another boundary.
Looks like the ball is lost. There is some delay due to it. The ball is back and the game continues.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma loves the pull shot and he loves this ground. Well-directed bouncer from Odean Smith. Around off and at helmet height. Sharma looks for the pull but the ball flies off the top edge and goes over the keeper's head and clears the fence as well.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Smith hits the length hard and angles it into the hips from 'round the stumps. Kishan jabs it towards mid-wicket for one more.
3.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, angled into off. Sharma hops and jams it out towards cover for a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exceptional timing but the outfield is just lightning quick. Full and straight. Rohit Sharma with a gentle push through mid-wicket and the ball runs away into the fence.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well watched and well played. Good-length ball, a bit wide of off and shaping away. Ishan Kishan stays on the back foot and just taps it through the gap at cover-point for another boundary. 11 off the over, a good one for India.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Around the hips, Sharma tucks it 'round the corner for a single.
2.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another short ball, down the leg side. Wided.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Change of pace from Cottrell and Rohit Sharma picks it up nicely. Shorter and slower, around leg. Sharma pulls it behind square on the leg side. Fabian Allen runs to his right and the ball just shoots off the surface and goes through his hands for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off. Kishan hangs back and steers it down to third man for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling! A length ball, angled into off but nips away sharply after pitching. Kishan looks to cut it late but the ball zips past the outside edge.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full, on off and shaping away. Ishan Kishan with a classy-looking drive straight to point.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now that is pure timing! Shepherd just drifts onto the pads and Rohit Sharma whips it off his legs. He launches it high and handsome over the square leg fence for the first maximum of the innings.
1.5 overs (0 Run) No timing! On middle and leg. Sharma dances down the track and mistimes it straight towards mid on.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, angled into middle but shapes away nicely. Rohit Sharma squeezes it out towards cover.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads and Kishan will feel he missed out on that one. He looks to flick it away but gets an inside edge to short fine leg for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) This is angled into middle and leg. Sharma sort of half-punches it towards silly mid on for a quick single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on that fourth stump line. Sharma stays solid in defense.
Romario Shepherd to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Well bowled again! Just short of a length, closer to the off pole and once again the ball nips away late. Kishan tries to steer it behind square but is well beaten Just 3 off the first over.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. Ishan Kishan is off the mark with the back foot punch towards deep backward point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good delivery. Back of a length, around off and this one moves away late off the surface. Kishan is deceived but manages to keep it out on the off side.
0.3 over (0 Run) Cottrell hits the length hard and bowls it on off. Kishan looks to pull it away but gets a bottom edge back onto the deck.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, on the pads. Kishan flicks it straight to the man at short 45.
0.1 over (1 Run) A bit of swing straightaway but Rohit Sharma is underway. On middle and swinging back in. Sharma clips it down to deep square leg for a single.
