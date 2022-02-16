India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end the over! Back of a length, on the fourth stump line. Mayers shuffles across and dabs it down to the man at short third man.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Mayers blocks it back to the bowler.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary off the over. Mayers now attacking the off side. A full-length ball, outside off. Mayers leans in and creams it through the cover region for a boundary. Kyle Mayers making the most of the Powerplay.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, on off. Mayers pulls it to deep square leg. Harshal Patel runs to his left and makes a sharp stop to save the boundary. Two taken.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mayers is not going to sit back. Back of a length, on the bodyline. Mayers stays inside the crease, rides the bounce and pulls it well in front of square for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, on off. Mayers pushes it to mid off.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, defended out watchfully.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! He connects this time and gets a maximum. A length ball, on off. Nicholas Pooran swivels on the back foot and powers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Lucky escape for Pooran! A length ball, on off. Pooran is early into his shot and chips it towards mid off. Venkatesh Iyer is charging towards the ball but it falls just in front of him. Pooran riding his luck now.
3.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! Very full, on leg. Mayers stays back and flicks it aerially to deep mid-wicket. There is a man in the deep but it lands in front of him. They take one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Sharp bouncer! Back of a length, around off. This one flies off the deck. Mayers advances down the track and looks to help it away but misses.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off, shaping away from the left-hander. Mayers looks to slash at it but misses.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over. 6 runs off it. Back of a length, around off, it nips in a touch. Pooran looks to chase it but gets beaten on the inside edge.
2.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A slower one, on the pads. Mayers misses his flick and it goes towards square leg off the pads. They collect a leg bye.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mayers only dealing in boundaries now. Back of a length, outside off. Mayers stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around leg, shaped across the left-hander. Mayers defends it to the slip cordon off the outside edge. He does so with soft hands and hence there was no risk of it being carried.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Very full, on middle and leg. Pooran clips it to mid-wicket for a single. He is off the mark.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, pitching on leg and straightens off the deck. Pooran stays inside the crease and gets pinged on his pads as he looks to defend it out. Kumar appeals but the umpire shows no interest.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All the hardwork is washed down by this boundary. 8 runs off the over then. Fuller, on off. Mayers comes down the track and whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Chahar is not happy with how the over ended.
1.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length, angled across the left-hander. Mayers looks to chase it but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss this time! A good comeback by Chahar after being hit for a boundary off the first delivery. Full length, outside off, shaping away. Mayers sees the room and looks to go for the drive but misses it completely.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! A length ball, outside off, angled across the right-hander. Kyle Mayers just watches it sail past him towards the keeper.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Mayers stays back and cuts hard to covers but staright to the man.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is a lightning fast outfield and Mayers is off the mark with a boundary. A full-length ball, on off. Mayers looks to play it on the off side but it goes off the inner half and through mid-wicket for a boundary. Deepak Chahar and Rohit Sharma only have a smile on their face.
Deepak Chahar to share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good length, outside off. Pooran does not go after it and sees off this over of Kumar.
Nicholas Pooran walks in at number 3.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It takes only 5 deliveries for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to draw the first blood. He was troubling King with his sharp away movement. This time King tries to come forward to negate the swing but holes out instead. A length ball, on the fourth stump line, shaping away. King steps across and looks to defend it out but instead it flies off the outside edge towards point. Suryakumar Yadav there takes a dolly. India off to a bright start.
0.4 over (0 Run) This one takes off! Good length, around off. It gets some extra bounce and away movement off the deck. King looks to have a poke at it but misses.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length, on the stumps. King stays back and blocks it back to the bowler with full face of the blade.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashed hard and King is off the mark with a boundary. A length ball, outside off. King has some width on offer yet again. He chases it and middles it this time. The ball runs through the cover region for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) A dot to start the innings with! Kumar steams in with a full-length ball, outside off. It shapes away off the deck. King is enticed and he tries to expand his arms for a booming drive but gets beaten.
Done with the pre-match rituals and it's now time for play to commence as former Indian cricketer, Chetan Sharma rings the bell. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King are set to open the innings for West Indies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is raring to go with the new ball but first, the Windies players take the knee to show their support for the BLM movement as the Indian players join them by putting a hand to their heart. Let's play...
We are moments away from play! The players stride out to the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be the West Indies national anthem first followed by the national anthem of India.
Ishan Kishan is in for a chat. He says, the bidding hangover is done and adds Rahul Dravid sir helped them to get their focus back on the series. Mentions, he is the happiest when he opens the innings, but with the situation in the side he is happy to play in whichever order he is required. Mentions, the thought of cementing a spot in the T20I World Cup squad do cross his mind but says, the skipper and the coach have given them plenty of freedom to express themselves on the field.
Kieron Pollard says that toss is 50-50 and you gotta bat and bat well. He says that he had a slight niggle but feels fine now. He mentions that they try to stay in the present and he is happy for guys who got picked up in the auction but now this is the series that matters and wants to focus on that. Informs that Holder got hit in practice and Chase will take his spot. He adds that it is a high-scoring ground but cannot quite comment on what a par score might be.
Rohit Sharma says they will bowl first here. Says, he does not want to comment much on the pitch as it has always behaved differently. Mentions, they just need to keep ticking the boxes as the T20 World Cup comes closer. Adds, playing with a side like West Indies will always keep them on their toes. Says, Ishan will open the batting and Ravi Bishnoi is set to make his T20I debut.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein and Sheldon Cottrell.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi (On debut), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favour of India. They have decided to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is alongside Ajit Agarkar. DDS says that square boundaries are a bit shorter but the straight boundaries are fairly big. Ajit says that the pitch is firm and it's a good batting surface and that's why teams like to chase here. He adds that dew will be a big factor because the lack of it will cause the wicket to slow down and the spinners might have fun later on but either way, win the toss and chase.
Early scenes from the ground show that young spinner Ravi Bishnoi is receiving his first senior Indian cap and it's Yuzvendra Chahal who presents it to him. Certainly, a proud moment for Bishnoi to make his debut tonight and he will be raring to go with the ball.
The Windies' batting was well below par in the 50-over series but the shortest form of the game is where they are the Kings. They might not have that golden generation of T20I cricketers anymore but are always a threat given the power-hitting they possess. All eyes will be on Odean Smith and the visitors will hope his good form continues. We might also see the return of West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard who missed the majority of the ODI series. Will the Windies be able to get their first win of the tour? Or will the hosts continue to dominate? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
India won the ODI series 3-0 hardly breaking a sweat and since that clean sweep, we've also had the Indian T20 League auction. Lots of players going for big money and one of them was Shreyas Iyer, who was prolific in the final ODI and was bought by the Kolkata franchise. Earlier today it was announced that he will lead the Kolkata side and he will eager to make a name for himself at the franchise's home stadium, Eden Gardens. Ishan Kishan also fetched a large sum of money and might be opening the innings tonight alongside the skipper. Rishabh Pant will play second fiddle to Rohit Sharma given the absence of KL Rahul and India will look to repeat the trick from the ODI series.
Hello and a warm welcome to the first of three T20I matches between India and West Indies live from the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. After a brief break from the ODI series, the two sides turn their focus to the shortest format of the game and the visitors will be looking to reverse the heavy defeat that they suffered in the ODI series with a win here tonight.
... MATCH DAY ...
