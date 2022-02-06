India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on the pads, Bravo looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. So, after that early boundary, just a wide. Good comeback from the bowler.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is played back to the bowler.
9.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side. Bravo looks to flick but misses.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Close! This is quicker and on middle, stays a touch low. Bravo gets his bat down in time and plays it to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is brilliantly timed! This is tossed up nicely, it is slightly fuller and on off, Bravo drives, his one hand comes off the handle but still finds the gap through covers for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Bravo works it to mid-wicket.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on off, King hops and guides it to point.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and on middle, King looks to pull, this goes more off the inner half through square leg for two.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back to attacking the stumps, King blocks.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! Shorter and outside off, King hits it hard into the ground, it goes over point for two.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and on off, King strokes it back towards the bowler who dives and stops it.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end a testing over from Sundar! He goes flat but bowls it shorter and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for two.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Beautiful stuff! Once again tosses it up, gets it to drift back in from outside off, it lands and then spins away. Beats the outside edge of Bravo as he tries to block.
7.4 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Now slows it up, gives it air and lands it on off, this pitches and then spins away. Bravo is beaten as he tries to defend.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Again, flatter and on middle, a little quicker, it goes on with the arm. Blocked.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Now flatter and on middle, Bravo defends.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn there! We are just in the 8th over and it is just the 4th over with this ball, quite relatively new but that was a lot of turn. This is slower through the air, it lands on middle and then straightens. Bravo looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
Washington Sundar comes into the attack. He replaces Prasidh Krishna.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end which means a maiden by Siraj! On off, this is pushed to covers.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp from Siraj! Goes short now and on middle, King initially looks to pull but then realises it is way too quick. Lets it go.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, King pushes it to covers. 4 dots in a row.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, King plays it with a straight bat to mid on.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Getting it to land and come in is Siraj! On middle, length, it pitches and then comes back in. King looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, King looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Much fuller this time, outside off. Darren Bravo presses forward and smashes this past cover for a boundary!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, around off. Darren Bravo defends it out.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary! Good delivery by Prasidh Krishna. A shorter ball, around middle, at 144 clicks. Darren Bravo looks to pull, but he gets a top edge towards fine leg for a boundary!
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, shaping away from outside off. Darren Bravo leaves it alone.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, at 137.1 clicks. Darren Bravo shoulders his arms at it.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Darren Bravo leans and lets that go through.
