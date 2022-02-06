India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Now then, the target is not a big one and this should be chased down easily! Windies will need a miracle if they are to defend this. To start with, they need wickets quickly. Can they do so? We will find out.
Washington Sundar is down for a chat! He says that he feels good to be back in the Indian colours. Mentions that it's great to get some turn first up, and he and Yuzvendra Chahal both enjoyed bowling on this pitch. Adds that in one-day games mostly everyone prefers to start with seamers and he is used to bowling in the eighth and ninth overs. States that the target is not big, and they should get over the line comfortably.
The Windies' batting was extremely poor. None of the top 6 managed to cross the 20-run mark. Their highest score came from the man walking in at number 7, Holder who scored a fine half-ton. Had it not been for him and Allen, Windies would have been bowled out for maybe below 100 but the stand between the two has given some respectability to the score.
End of a really good performance with the ball by India and they will be mighty pleased with how things stand at the moment. It was Siraj who started it off but the spinners were the highlight in this innings. Both Sundar and Chahal were absolutely brilliant and they managed to bag 7 wickets amongst them. Prasidh Krishna also had a decent outing. Shardul Thakur will be a touch disappointed with his effort but overall India will be really happy.
43.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Yuzvendra Chahal gets his fourth and wraps the innings! Tosses this one up, full and on middle. Alzarri Joseph looks to go over long on, but fails to get any timing on that shot. The ball flies high and lands straight to Suryakumar Yadav at long on. West Indies end at 176!
43.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! A fuller ball, another leg break! Alzarri Joseph hangs back and looks to defend but gets beaten as the ball spins away!
43.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off. Alzarri Joseph pushes it towards cover.
43.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted again, around middle. Alzarri Joseph heaves it towards deep square leg for a brace.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A lovely delivery! A loopy ball lands it around leg stump and spins away outside off. Alzarri Joseph tries to defend but gets beaten.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Change of pace this time! A slower ball, at 93 clicks, fuller, outside off. Kemar Roach looks to drive bt gets beaten!
42.5 overs (0 Run) Fraction shorter, around middle. Kemar Roach presents the full face of his bat and defends it out.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Another toe-crusher! A yorker, around off. Kemar Roach digs it out back to the bowler.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Kemar Roach leans and leaves it alone.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. Kemar Roach squeezes it out. Dot ball!
42.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Kemar Roach pushes it to point.
42.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a length, spraying it down the leg side. Kemar Roach looks to flick but misses. Wide called.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, around middle. Alzarri Joseph pushes it towards mid-wicket. Dot to end the over.
41.5 overs (0 Run) A leg spinner, outside off, shorter in length. Alzarri Joseph pushes it towards cover.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Another fuller ball, on the pads this time. Alzarri Joseph defends it out.
41.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! A clean strike! Tosses this one up, very full, outside off. Alzarri Joseph waits for it and tonks it over long off for a biggie.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Alzarri Joseph taps it towards mid-wicket.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full and on middle. Alzarri Joseph blocks it out.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, outside off. Kemar Roach lets that go through.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Kemar Roach leaves it alone.
40.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Prasidh Krishna comes back on and grabs the wicket of the big fish! A fine innings comes to an end! This one was pitched on a length, outside off, getting some extra bounce there. Jason Holder looks to cut this away on the off side, but he gets a thick outside edge back to the keeper. Rishabh Pant behind the stumps pouches it safely. West Indies are now 9 down!
40.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle. Jason Holder pushes it back to the bowler.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On a length, outside off. Jason Holder looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Very full, outside off. Jason Holder drives it towards cover. Two is the call and they pick up two runs easily.
