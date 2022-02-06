India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, tosses it up this time. Jason Holder knocks it to long on for a single.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Short, on middle. Jason Holder blocks it out.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, spinning it on middle. Jason Holder pushes it towards mid on.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Another shorter one, around middle. Alzarri Joseph pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around middle. Jason Holder works it away towards square leg for a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Alzarri Joseph pushes it towards cover.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Alzarri Joseph blocks it out.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Not the best delivery by Shardul Thakur! A length ball, around the thigh pads. Alzarri Joseph works it away towards fine leg for a boundary.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Overpitches this one, around middle. Jason Holder knocks it towards long on for a single.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle. Jason Holder pushes it towards mid-wicket.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Jason Holder taps it to point.
37.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Another soft dismissal! Washington Sundar strikes and break this partnership! He grabs another wicket. A flatter ball, short in length, around off. Fabian Allen looks to punch this towards long on, but the ball goes off the bottom of the bat, towards the bowler. Washington Sundar gets low and takes good return catch. Fabian Allen walks back and West Indies lose their 8th wicket!
37.5 overs (1 Run) shorter ball, around middle. Jason Holder clips it towards deep square leg for a single.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around middle. Jason Holder pushes it towards mid-wicket.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, around off. Jason Holder pulls it towards long on for a brace. That brings up his 50! A really good innings under pressure! But he knows his job is only half done here.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Jason Holder stays back and taps it towards square leg.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, fuller in length, this one lands on middle and spins in. Jason Holder looks to defend but gets rapped on the pads.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, outside off. Fabian Allen taps it towards cover. Dot to end the over!
36.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, jagging back in on the pads. Fabian Allen looks to defend this but gets beaten and gets hit high on the pads.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Jason Holder drives it gently towards mid off and rotates the strike
36.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length. Jason Holder dabs it to point. No run there!
36.2 overs (2 Runs) Good-length delivery, around middle. Jason Holder flicks it towards deep square leg. Two runs taken! Good running!
36.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Magnificent strike! A length ball, around middle. Jason Holder heaves it towards deep square leg for a biggie! 150 up for West Indies!
35.6 overs (0 Run) This one kept low! A flatter ball, around middle. Fabian Allen blocks it out. Tidy over by Washington Sundar.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around middle. Jason Holder pushes it towards square leg for a single.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, flatter, around middle. Fabian Allen works it away towards deep square leg for a single.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around middle. Fabian Allen pushes it towards mid-wicket.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, spinning it in around middle. Jason Holder knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.
35.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, around off. Jason Holder hangs back and defends it out.
Match Reports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs West Indies 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, West Indies are 167/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2022 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.