India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Fabian Allen, on back foot, looks to push this away, but gets an under-edge towards third man.
34.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shorter in length, down the leg side. Fabian Allen leaves it alone and wide is called.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around middle. Fabian Allen taps it to mid-wicket.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, outside off. Fabian Allen leans and pushes it towards deep backward point. Two runs taken.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Jason Holder just taps it on the off side and scampers through to the other end.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Jason Holder dabs it to point.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Holder looks took to sweep, it goes off the glove for one towards short fine leg.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked.
33.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit that is! Lovely shot! Makes room, this is full and on off, Holder lifts it beautifully over the long off fence.
33.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
33.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Holder looks to work it on the leg side, it goes off the leading edge through point for one.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Allen makes room and he is followed, this is worked to mid-wicket.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Holder pushes it back to the bowler.
31.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
31.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely delivery! Flatter and on middle, this lands and then spins away. Holder is beaten as he tries to defend.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
31.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just wide of the fielder! On middle, the slog sweep is out, it is hit flat and to the left of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Prasidh Krishna runs to his left, he actually gets two hands to it but it goes through and over the fence. That is a DROP! Prasidh could have done better, not an easy chance but a chance.
31.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short and wide, asking to be hit, Allen cuts it over point for a boundayr. This is a good partnership for the Windies.
30.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended.
A slight halt in play. Jason Holder seems to have hurt his thumb. The physio is out there to have a check on him. He gets the required treatment and we are good to go!
30.4 overs (1 Run) Off the glove! A quick bumper on the body, Holder is late on the pull, it goes off the glove and lobs on the leg side for one.
30.3 overs (1 Run) This one jags back in from outside off, Allen looks to defend but gets na inside edge onto the leg side. A run taken.
30.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Holder looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
Match Reports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.1 overs, West Indies are 142/7. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.