India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.2 overs (2 Runs) A loopy ball, fuller in length, outside off. Fabian Allen advances down the pitch and looks to go over cover, but the gets a think outside edge over the Rohit Sharma at first slip. Two runs taken.
29.1 overs (0 Run) A shorter ball, around middle. Fabian Allen defends it out.
28.6 overs (3 Runs) NOT OUT! Three in the end! This is shorter, Allen pulls it past mid on. Chahal runs after it, slides and pushes it back in. The batters completed two and Allen wanted the third and sets off. He is sent back from halfway down. The throw from Chahal is at the bowler's end which is collected by Kohli who hits the stumps at the keeper's end then. The ball deflects away from the fielder backing up and the batters go for an overthrow. The Indians are appealing and it is referred. The umpire first checks if the stop by Chahal is clean which is. Then he goes onto check the run out and replays show that Allen is in.
Is that a run out? There is a throw at the keeper's end. The replays show that the batsman has comfortably made his ground. NOT OUT!
28.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for two.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
28.2 overs (3 Runs) Misfiled! On middle, this is worked through mid on. Chahal runs to his right but slides over the ball, he gets back to his feet and runs behind the ball, stops it before the ropes. Saves a run.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Angled in on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, blocked.
27.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This lands on off and then spins away. Allen is beaten as he tries to defend.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Close! On middle, Allen defends it with soft hands. It lands and then spins backwards but goes past the leg pole.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Allen steps out after seeing the tossed up ball, he looks to go through the off side but it goes off the inner half through mid on for one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, defended.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, Allen looks to pull, it goes more off the glove and down to fine leg for one.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length, it is kept out.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, blocked.
26.3 overs (0 Run) A short one on the body, Allen evades it.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Allen pushes it to covers.
26.1 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Gives it air and bowls it on off, Allen looks to go big but mistimes it to long off for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, a full toss, this is driven back firmly towards the bowler who gets down and makes a half stop. No run.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Allen strokes it to covers.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
25.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! On middle, Holder plays it nice and fine on the leg side for two.
