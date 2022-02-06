India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
24.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker now on off, Allen jams it through covers for one.
24.4 overs (0 Run) An effort ball, short and on middle, Allen ducks under it.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Holder shuffles and works it through square leg for one.
24.2 overs (0 Run) And again, driven nicely but straight to the cover fielder.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Holder drives but to covers.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, around middle. Jason Holder clips it square leg for a single. He retains the strike.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up, around off. Jason Holder looks to drive but gets an inside edge back to the bowler.
23.4 overs (0 Run) A quicker one, around middle. Jason Holder stays back and defends it out.
23.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Something to smile about for West Indies! A fuller ball, on middle. Jason Holder gets low and slaps this over deep mid-wicket for a biggie! First six of the innings!
23.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, outside off. Jason Holder pushes it to cover.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Jason Holder defends it out.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Fabian Allen looks to drive but misses!
22.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Prasidh Krishna strikes this time! Akeal Hosein walks back early to the hut. He has been good in the spell and has been rewarded for the same! A shorter ball, outside off. Akeal Hosein looks to cut this away but gets an under-edge back to the keeper. Rishabh Pant behind the stumps takes a good low clean catch. West Indies are now 7 down!
Have India got another one? They have gone upstairs to check if the ball has carried.
22.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no! A length ball, coming back in this time. Akeal Hosein looks to defend this but misses and gets hit on the pads. The impact was probably outside. No review taken this time!
22.3 overs (1 Run) Extra bounce! A shorter ball, outside off. Jason Holder leans back and dabs it towards third man for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Jason Holder shows the full face of the ball and defends it out.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length. Jason Holder leaves it alone.
21.6 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on middle. Akeal Hosein blocks it out. Another successful over by India!
Akeal Hosein walks out to bat!
21.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust! West Indies continue to tumble! Another successful review for India! Yuzvendra Chahal gets his third wicket! A beauty by him! A loopy ball, spinning it away from off this time, full in length. Shamarh Brooks leans and looks to defend. There are a couple of sounds as the ball passes the bat. A huge appeal by India and once again, the Indian's have heard something and they go up for the review. The replay rolls in and UltraEdge confims there is a spike as the ball passes through the bat! The decision has to be overturned!
Another review! This time for caught behind as another appeal has been turned down. Will it be three in a row? We did hear someone say that it has hit the bat and the bat has hit the pad too.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) A loopy ball this time, on the pads. Shamarh Brooks looks to sweeps and gets under-edge towards fine leg for a brace.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, outside off. Jason Holder, on back foot, taps it towards cover for a single.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) A leg-break this time, outside off. Jason Holder pushes it towards deep cover for a brace.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around middle. Jason Holder blocks it out.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Shamarh Brooks leaves it alone.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Tad fuller, outside off. Jason Holder drives it gently past cover for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Jason Holder looks to push this on the off side but gets an inside edge back to the bowler.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Jason Holder leaves it alone.
20.2 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, on middle. Jason Holder drives it to mid off.
20.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shamarh Brooks taps it to point off the back foot. A single taken.
