Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Jason Holder leans and defends it out. That ends a brilliant first over of Yuzvendra Chahal!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, fuller in length, around off. Jason Holder leans and gets an inside edge towards the short leg fielder!
Jason Holder walks out to bat!
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Googly does the trick this time! Two in two for Yuzvendra Chahal! Kieron Pollard departs for a first-ball duck and half of his side is back! A googly, fuller in length, pitching it outside off and turning back in. Kieron Pollard leans and looks to drive, but fails to pick up the googly and gets beaten. The ball goes on to knock the off stump over! Yuzvendra Chahal is on a hat-tick here! Pollard just did not pick that one, he looked to play it agains the turn through the off side and that proved to be his downfall. Spin proving to be the undoing for the Windies again. We saw it against Ireland, agianst England and now the Indian spinners doing it.
Review time! A huge appeal but an LBW has been turned down. India review. Impact could be an issue.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Another successful review for India! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes in his first over and sends Nicholas Pooran back to the hut! Spinners doing the magic for India! Tosses this one up, full in length, around off. Nicholas Pooran gets low and goes for the sweep but misses and gets rapped on the front pad. A huge appeal by the Indians. But the umpire says no. Rohit Sharma opts for the review! No bat involved confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tacker indicates three reds! The decision has to be overturned once again! Yuzvendra Chahal gets his 100th wicket in ODIs!
19.2 overs (1 Run) Another fuller ball, around middle. Shamarh Brooks knocks it to long on for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal starts with a loopy ball, fuller and on middle. Shamarh Brooks leans and defends it out.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to the end the over! Another shorter ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran dabs it to point once again.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Fraction shorter, outside off once again. Nicholas Pooran hangs back and taps it towards point.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Nicholas Pooran leaves it alone.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Shamarh Brooks looks to flicks this on the leg side, but gets a leading edge towards mid off. A single taken.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shamarh Brooks dabs it towards point. No run there!
18.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, down the leg side. Shamarh Brooks ducks and lets that go through.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another fuller ball, around middle. Shamarh Brooks knocks it to long on for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up, around off. Shamarh Brooks blocks it towards cover.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Tad quicker, around off. Nicholas Pooran pushes it towards cover for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up, on middle. Nicholas Pooran leans and blocks it out.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield and four! A fuller ball, around middle. Nicholas Pooran gets low and sweeps this towards short fine leg fielder. Prasidh Krishna there fails to grab the ball, and the ball races away towards the fence for a boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, tosses this one up, on middle. Nicholas Pooran defends it out.
DRINKS! India are in control of this game! They got the top three of the Windies and have also kept the run rate in check. Really good stuff from their bowlers so far and they would want the same to continue. Windies on the other hand, need a partnership. They need these two to bat for a long time. Can they do so? We will find out.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Shamarh Brooks stays back and taps it towards point. Dot the end the over! Good over from Prasidh Krishna, just 2 runs off it!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length this time, around the off pole. Shamarh Brooks presents the full face of the bat and defends it out.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna drops it short this time, down the leg side. Shamarh Brooks ducks underneath it.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Shamarh Brooks guides it towards third man for a brace.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around middle. Shamarh Brooks gets an outside edge towards point again. Dot ball!
16.1 overs (0 Run) Tad fuller, wide of off. Shamarh Brooks pushes it to wards point. Suryakumar Yadav there, makes a good stop.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on middle. Nicholas Pooran plays it back to the bowler. Dot to end the over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Touch shorter, around middle. Nicholas Pooran defends it out.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Slower through the air this one, full in length, wide of off. Nicholas Pooran presses forward and slashes this one towards deep point for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Shamarh Brooks stays in his crease and cuts it towards deep point and rotates the strike.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, full and on off. Nicholas Pooran drives it towards deep cover for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, spins away from outside off. Nicholas Pooran pushes it back to the bowler.
