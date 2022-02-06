India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Pooran plays it to covers.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call and two is what they get! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Just outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Brooks evades it.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A lot of spin there! This lands on off and then spins away, there is also extra bounce. Pooran is beaten as he tries to block.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Pooran thinks of tucking it on the leg side but then this one straightens, he keeps it out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Pooran pushes it towards cover, Kohli there dives to his right and saves a run for his side.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the stumps, Pooran blocks.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Good length again and on off, Brooks keeps it out.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Pooran drives it through covers for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length now and corrects his line, bowls it on off, blocked.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! On the pads, Pooran flicks it, this one races away to the fine leg fence. A good way for Pooran to get off the mark.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Brooks drives it nicely through covers for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
Review! India have reviewed an LBW decision against Darren Bravo. The replay rolls in. No bat involved confirms UltraEdge. Ball Trackers shows all three reds and Darren Bravo has to walk back. The decision has to be overturned. A successful review for India!
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! THREE REDS AND SUNDAR HAS TWO IN THE OVER! Both the batters who had spent a little time out there, were just about getting used to the conditions have beeen dismissed in the space of 5 balls. Windies now in big trouble. The flatter delivery does the trick, it lands on middle and then straightens just a touch. Bravo misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire turns it down. After a chat where Pant is heard saying it is quite close, Rohit reviews. Replays show it is a good one and the on-field call has to be overturned.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one. Brooks is off the mark.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up on off, Brooks blocks.
Shamarh Brooks walks out to bat at number 4.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a soft dismissal and the stand which was building nicely has been broken! Sundar back into the side and back amongst the wickets. He has been impressive so far and gets the reward! This lands on off and then turns back in. Just about holds in the surface. King is slightly early in the flick. It goes uppishly towards mid-wicket where Yadav takes a good catch diving to his right.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A quick run! On middle, Bravo nudges it on the leg side and gets to the other end.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angled into the pads, Bravo looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A run taken.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Nicely timed! Length and on off, Bravo just leans into the stroke and pushes it through covers for two.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Bravo defends it nicely.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Close! Length and on off, King looks to stroke it on the up, the ball just about holds in the surface, it goes off the inside edge, past the leg pole, down to fine leg for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts well, on a good length and on off, defended.
