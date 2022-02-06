India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! A great comeback by Mohammed Siraj! He strikes in his second over and India have their first wicket! Tad fuller again, outside off, forcing the batsman to drive once again. Shai Hope leans to drive but gets an inside edge onto the stumps.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Much fuller, outside off. Shai Hope prods and drives it beautifully past cover for another boundary!
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shai Hope gets off the mark in style! Tad fuller, width on offer. Shai Hope leans and curves it past cover-point for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fraction shorter, around the pads. Shai Hope taps it towards mid-wicket. No run there!
1.6 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, outside off. Brandon King lets that go through.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Lenth ball, an outswinger, around off. Brandon King blocks it out.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Tad full, swinging it away from outside off, at 136.1 clicks. Brandon King offers no shot on that.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, outside off. Brandon King leaves it alone.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Prasidh Krishna sprays this one down the leg side, on a length. Brandon King looks to flick and misses. Wide called!
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Brandon King lets that go through to the keeper.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First runs and the first boundary for Brandon King and West Indies! Prasidh Krishna begins with a fuller ball, wide of off. Brandon King leans and slashes this past cover-point for a boundary.
0.6 over (0 Run) Length ball, around middle. Shai Hope, on the back foot, looks to block but gets an inside edge towards the leg side. A maiden over to begin with!
0.5 over (0 Run) Touch fuller, around off. Shai Hope drives and gets an inside edge onto his pad.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Shai Hope stays back and pushes it to cover. No run there!
0.3 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off, at 133.4 clicks. Shai Hope looks to drive but gets a slight inside edge back to the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shai Hope shoulders his arms at it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj begins with a length ball, shaping away from outside off. Shai Hope leaves it alone.
We are set to begin! The players stride out to the middle. Brandon King and Shai Hope will open the batting for West Indies. Before starting the game, the players take the knee in support of the BLM movement. Mohammed Siraj will begin the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
The teams line up for the national anthems. The national anthem of West Indies will be played followed by India's national anthem.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says the toss is 50-50, they need to adapt to the conditions and play well. States the guys have to adapt according to the pitch and the conditions, they need to adjust mentally and bat longer as this is a 50-over game. Informs they have two changes, Roach and Fabian Allen come in, Darren Bravo also returns.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says it looks like a good pitch and it won't change a lot, it might get better under lights. Adds that he is happy to be back, playing for the country is the priority, it has been a couple of months since he has played and he is happy he is back. Mentions it is a historic day in Indian cricket and it has been a long journey for them and India has seen a lot of ups and downs but they have grown as a team. Informs Hooda is making his debut and they are playing with 6 batters and 5 bowlers.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in the favour of India. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop is near the pitch. He says that the pitch is nice and green. Adds that live grass has been removed in certain areas and also there are a few dry areas, the odd deliveries might grip off the surface. Mentions that this wicket looks like a good one to bat on, and if the dew arrives later in the day, batting will become even easier. So the captain winning the toss should ideally bowl first.
UPDATE - India have handed Deepak Hooda with his ODI cap. He is all set to make his ODI debut on India's 1000th ODI.
West Indies, on the other hand, are a team in transition. They have a lot of quality in their ranks, a lot of potential but it is now time to put that into use. They were quite poor against the Irish but will be high on confidence after beating England before coming here but in the shortest format. They though will need to be at their best if they are to win this. Toss and teams in a bit…
The major problem for India continues to be their middle order which was quite evident in their last series. However, their bowling also lacked the bite, except for Bumrah, the others did not have a great series against South Africa. The hosts are without their ace pacemen Shami and Bumrah in this one and it is a good chance for the others to step up.
Not only the Indians but West Indies have also not endured a good time in the ODI format in recent times. Both head into this series on the back of losses. India, failed to register a win in the ODI series against South Africa whereas, West Indies lost the series against Ireland in their own backyard. Both will be eager to win with the World Cup Super League points at stake. India are heavy favourites but West Indies do enjoy the conditions here so we could expect a few close games.
Cricket is back in India and it is the format in which the Indians have struggled in recent times, the 50-over format. They welcome West Indies for a three-game ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. Welcome to the coverage of the first game India's 1000th ODI game.
... MATCH DAY ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.0 overs, West Indies are 14/1. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.