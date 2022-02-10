Having taken a unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India will now aim to register a clean sweep over the West Indies when both teams face off in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. India won the first ODI comprehensively, before the Windies put on a strong fight in the second ODI on Wednesday. With the series in the bag, India could make a few changes to their playing XI and test their bench strength ahead of the T20I series in Kolkata. Shikhar Dhawan is likely to return, having recovered from Covid.

When will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played on Friday, February 11.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played at the at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will start at 01:30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)