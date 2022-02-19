India batter Virat Kohli was in sublime form against West Indies in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. After failing to score runs in the three ODIs and the first T20I, Kohli laid the foundation of India's series-clinching win, scoring 52 off 41 balls. With his knock against the West Indies on Friday, Kohli equalled India captain Rohit Sharma's record of most 50+ scores in T20Is. Both Kohli and Rohit are now tied on 30, but the former has played just 97 matches as compared to the latter, who has played 121 games in the shortest format of the game.

Moreover, this was Kohli's 6th half-century against the West Indies in the format.

The 33-year-old, however, fell 4 runs short of surpassing New Zealand's Martin Guptill as the highest run-getter in the T20Is.

With 3,299 runs, Guptill leads the list ahead of Kohli, who has 3,296 runs to his name. Meanwhile, Rohit is third in the list with 3,256 runs in the format.

Having already whitewashed the West Indies in the ODI series, India will now look to do the same in the ongoing T20I series.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Following the conclusion of the ongoing series, India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is, which will be followed by two Tests.

The first T20I will be played on February 24 in Lucknow while the Test series begins on March 4.